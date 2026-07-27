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Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam, here's why

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Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam, here's why

Speaking to ANI on the Public Examinations (Prevention Of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Siva said, "Suicides will continue, leakages will continue and all these things. So ban NEET is our only demand.

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Updated : Jul 27, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Public Examinations Amendment Bill: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva demands to ban NEET exam, here's why
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (Photo/ANI)
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva on Monday demanded a ban on NEET papers, saying that merely introducing laws to prevent unfair means in examinations would not resolve the issues of paper leaks and student suicides.

Speaking to ANI on the Public Examinations (Prevention Of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Siva said, "Suicides will continue, leakages will continue and all these things. So ban NEET is our only demand.

"On the suspension of business notice earlier on July 23 in the Rajya Sabha, Siva said, "No, that is not only our fault. We demand it as per the rules and procedures."DMK MP said, "We give a notice under a rule that business be suspended and take a discussion. The whole week the business has been suspended. I told at the very beginning itself."

"But they are not prepared to take the discussion. They want to adjourn the house making us to raise our voice. That's all. So it's the responsibility of the government," he added.

His remarks came ahead of the government's scheduled introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices following the nationwide controversy over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Meanwhile, high-octane drama gripped the halls of Parliament today as a relentless Opposition launched a blistering offensive against the government.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were transformed into a political battlefield, with slogans and a massive ruckus over police action against students.Meanwhile, both the houses were adjourned until 12:00 PM following heavy sloganeering and a massive ruckus created by opposition members.

The opposition benches raised slogans and protested vehemently against the recent police action during a students' protest. The disruptions began as soon as the proceedings commenced, leading to the presiding officers adjourning both Houses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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