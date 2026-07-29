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Public Examination Amendment Bill approved by Lok Sabha amid uproar and oppostion

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote amid disruptions. LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged Amit Shah authorised force against students in CJP's Jantar Mantar protest, claiming "students were shot".

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

Public Examination Amendment Bill approved by Lok Sabha amid uproar and oppostion
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The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by voice vote after a stormy debate that saw repeated disruptions over Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegation that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had authorised the use of force against students during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Participating in the debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Gandhi alleged that Shah, who was absent from the House at the time, was responsible for the police action against protesting students.

"The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot," Gandhi said, referring to the police action during the CJP-led agitation.

He further claimed that "the use of force can only be authorised by the Minister or the Prime Minister."

Treasury Benches Demand Evidence, Apology

His remarks triggered immediate protests from the Treasury benches, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanding that Gandhi substantiate the allegation.

BJP and NDA MPs accused the Congress leader of making baseless charges against the Home Minister, leading to sloganeering and brief disruptions.

They also demanded an apology, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded Gandhi that allegations made in the House must be backed by evidence.

Govt Rejects Charges: "Only Tear Gas Used"

Replying to the debate, Union Minister Jitendra Singh rejected Gandhi's allegations as "factually incorrect", asserting that no bullets were fired and no order to open fire had been issued during the protest.

Singh clarified that police had used only tear gas during the operation and said an order to open fire can only be issued by a magistrate, not by the police.

He also dismissed Gandhi's claim that Amit Shah had travelled with a convoy of 30 vehicles, calling the allegation untrue.

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