PUBG Season 7 Update: Vikendi returns with tourist traps, trains

In what seems to be good news for the PUBG fan, Vikendi is making a return to the list of maps in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Season 7 with significant changes.

The map which looked like a small Dino park has been turned into a massive dino land with elaborate railway system and nine different trains which players can ride. Meanwhile, they also changed the original planning of the now in the map's demographic. There is quite less snow in the south of the island that the northern bit of the island. The creators though removed Snowbikes and snowmobiles and replaced it with motorbikes

Moreover, since it is a game based on extensive shootouts, new cargo depot has been added much to the delight of the PUBG fanatics.

Apart from the cargo container and the trains, there is also a large abandoned theme park with a more elaborate roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, and a shopping area full of buildings.

"To show your love for the new park, you can dress up your survivor in new costumes that include Dinoland employee apparel and, much more tempting, some dino mascots. Some rewards are locked behind the premium Survivor Pass, but you'll also be able to net yourself some goodies without splashing out. Everyone can participate in community missions and unlock videos, rewarding them with new skins. In total, there are four kinds of missions: community, season, progression and challenge, each with various tracks and rewards for free and paying survivors," PC gamer article titled"Vikendi has returned to PUBG with tourist traps and trains" stated.

PUBG 's season seven patch with the new version of Vikendi is already out for PC. The patch is scheduled to arrive on consoles on April 28.