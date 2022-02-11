Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton bans over 2 lakh accounts in January 2022 - Here's why

After PUBG was banned, the Indianised version of the game - 'Battlegrounds Mobile India', created by a Soth Korean game developer, Krafton took over and became the most popular game amongst PUBG fans.

Now, on Tuesday, Krafton announced that it has banned over two lakh accounts across India for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in January 2022. The company stated that the decision was taken because of the company's zero-tolerance policy towards cheaters and to eradicate illegal and fake programmes.

The statement released by the company said, "Enabling a fair gameplay has always been a priority for Krafton and the company has been taking robust measures to deliver an impartial and unhindered experience for players."

Furthermore, the company also stated that in order to safeguard the game from illegal activities, the company may also implement a device ban using a newly applied security logic, the device will be permanently banned from using BGMI.

Notably, between December 20 to December 26, 2021, Krafton had banned 58,611 accounts in the country.