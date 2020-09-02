Search icon
PUBG Banned: No chicken dinner for you! Check out hilarious memes swamping social media

PUBG has millions of users in India and is extremely popular among youngsters.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 07:11 PM IST

PUBG Banned

With the government on Wednesday banning 118 Chinese apps including, popular gaming app PUBG amid border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh region, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes.

PUBG is an extremely popular game and has millions of users in India. It has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'.

Check out these hilarious memes that swamped social media after the ban on PUBG was announced:

