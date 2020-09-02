PUBG Banned: No chicken dinner for you! Check out hilarious memes swamping social media

With the government on Wednesday banning 118 Chinese apps including, popular gaming app PUBG amid border tensions with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh region, social media was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes.
PUBG is an extremely popular game and has millions of users in India. It has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, not including the Chinese mainland where a rebranded version of the game is called 'Game for Peace'.
Check out these hilarious memes that swamped social media after the ban on PUBG was announced:
#PUBG is now officially banned.
Desi parents :- pic.twitter.com/Q11adKq8Vy (@Pee_nut_) September 2, 2020
118 apps including famous mobile gaming app #PUBG banned in India.
Meanwhile Govt - pic.twitter.com/RnYfRkjDqJ— THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 2, 2020
JEE/NEET Students and #PUBG Players Collaborating to go PMO pic.twitter.com/qSPr9uT56D — POSTPONE JEE/NEET (@NoExamsin2020) September 2, 2020
me (a retired counter strike player) who never played #PUBG, silently enjoying the panic and outrage among the PUBG lovers after its ban: pic.twitter.com/FK4hK4UxP1— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) September 2, 2020
Government bans 118 chinese apps:
Public: Abhi maza aayega na bhidu..
PUBG is included in the BAN.
PUBG players:#PUBG pic.twitter.com/bLXNhfSDmm — Naman Gupta (@andthenhetweets) September 2, 2020
Meanwhile #PUBG players who spent money for Royal pass pic.twitter.com/4of46Vysgp — VANDHA RAJAVATHAN VARUVEN (@VRV_off) September 2, 2020