PT Usha's husband dies: How V Srinivasan pushed India's 'Golden Girl' to come out of retirement and achieve greatness?

V Srinivasan, husband of renowned athlete P T Usha, died on Friday morning at the age of 64. Srinivasan collapsed at their residence in Thikkodi Perumalpuram at 12.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved. Usha was not at home at the time of the incident. She is on her way home after attending the parliamentary session.

He was a retired Deputy SP with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). They have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh. After the Beijing Asian Games in 1990, Usha announced her retirement from athletics. It was in 1993 that he made a comeback, encouraged by her husband to compete at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.

When Sreenivasan was going to marry the illustrious athlete Usha, the people in the town used to tease him. Sreenivasan, when he went to the fish market, asked whether he would soon be coming by car, as Usha owned a Standard 2000 car at that time. They tied the knot in an arranged marriage. “There are some wives who will create unity, while others create disunity,” he says. “I needed a wife who knew how to live in a joint family, as quoted by a media portal.

How Srinivasan compelled PT Usha to return to athletics in 1993

Sreenivasan praised Usha's determination, honesty, and work ethic, citing her establishment of the PT Usha School of Athletics. He noted that their marriage involves quarrels and communication, saying genuine relationships involve both joy and challenges. He recalled how he pushed her to come out again after her first retirement and make the nation proud. Srinivasan spoke about how he helped her to return to athletics in 1993, which led to some of her best performances. He believes critics should recognise her achievements, including national records and medals won after her comeback. He told George Iype, 'I am lucky I could marry Usha. It has been an interesting experience to live with her fame and glory, her happiness and sorrows. From day one, she has shared everything with me. Her problems, her hopes, her achievements, her ideas. After her initial retirement, she was hesitant to rejoin the world of athletics in 1993. It was I who compelled her to take the plunge once again. We do not regret it whatever the critics say," as quoted by Rediff.com.

Srinivasan handled family responsibilities while Usha focused entirely on her training at the Sports Authority of India complex in Bangalore in 1993. 'Those who argue that it was foolish of her to make a comeback should understand that some of her best performances also happened after 1993. She maintained national records from 1997-99. She contributed immensely to the gold and silver medals for the Indian relay team in the Fukuoka Asian Meet. She also won two individual medals at the meet.' She would have performed better, had she not been down with the knee injury. But let me speak as a sports lover, not as her husband. I am proud she achieved her goals in life and profession at such a young age. I am proud of my wife because she has made India proud,' he added.

When PT Usha praised her husband on her 30th marriage anniversary

PT Usha and Srinivasan married at the Arzhakodi Devi Mandiram in Kozhikode on April 25, 1991. The couple has a son, Ujjwal. Back on their 30th marriage anniversary, Usha called her husband Sreenivasan her part of the “perfect relay team. She expressed gratitude for standing beside her through thick and thin. “Thank you for making the perfect relay team good enough not only for a sprint but for the marathon of life! Celebrating 30 years of togetherness!” she had written.