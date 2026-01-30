FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible merger with Sharad Pawar

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama

Govt blocks 'Wingo': App under fire for sending 100 SMS daily of task based earnings, fraud e-challans; warning issued for Android users

'Don't disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav shares light moment, pokes fun at Sanju Samson ahead of 5th T20I vs NZ - Watch

PT Usha's husband dies: How V Srinivasan pushed India's 'Golden Girl' to come out of retirement and achieve greatness?

China: Beijing-based game immerses players in virtual scam centre, spotlights online fraud

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beating Australia in 1st T20I

India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos

'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible merger with Sharad Pawar

NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?

IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand

Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama

Mardaani 3 Review: Rani delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

HomeIndia

INDIA

PT Usha's husband dies: How V Srinivasan pushed India's 'Golden Girl' to come out of retirement and achieve greatness?

He was a retired Deputy SP with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). They have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 30, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

PT Usha's husband dies: How V Srinivasan pushed India's 'Golden Girl' to come out of retirement and achieve greatness?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

V Srinivasan, husband of renowned athlete P T Usha, died on Friday morning at the age of 64. Srinivasan collapsed at their residence in Thikkodi Perumalpuram at 12.30 am on Friday. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital but could not be saved. Usha was not at home at the time of the incident. She is on her way home after attending the parliamentary session. 

He was a retired Deputy SP with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). They have a son, Dr Ujjwal Vignesh. After the Beijing Asian Games in 1990, Usha announced her retirement from athletics. It was in 1993 that he made a comeback, encouraged by her husband to compete at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games. 

When Sreenivasan was going to marry the illustrious athlete Usha, the people in the town used to tease him. Sreenivasan, when he went to the fish market, asked whether he would soon be coming by car, as Usha owned a Standard 2000 car at that time. They tied the knot in an arranged marriage. “There are some wives who will create unity, while others create disunity,” he says. “I needed a wife who knew how to live in a joint family, as quoted by a media portal.

How Srinivasan compelled PT Usha to return to athletics in 1993

Sreenivasan praised Usha's determination, honesty, and work ethic, citing her establishment of the PT Usha School of Athletics. He noted that their marriage involves quarrels and communication, saying genuine relationships involve both joy and challenges. He recalled how he pushed her to come out again after her first retirement and make the nation proud. Srinivasan spoke about how he helped her to return to athletics in 1993, which led to some of her best performances. He believes critics should recognise her achievements, including national records and medals won after her comeback.  He told George Iype, 'I am lucky I could marry Usha. It has been an interesting experience to live with her fame and glory, her happiness and sorrows. From day one, she has shared everything with me. Her problems, her hopes, her achievements, her ideas. After her initial retirement, she was hesitant to rejoin the world of athletics in 1993. It was I who compelled her to take the plunge once again. We do not regret it whatever the critics say," as quoted by Rediff.com.

Srinivasan handled family responsibilities while Usha focused entirely on her training at the Sports Authority of India complex in Bangalore in 1993. 'Those who argue that it was foolish of her to make a comeback should understand that some of her best performances also happened after 1993. She maintained national records from 1997-99. She contributed immensely to the gold and silver medals for the Indian relay team in the Fukuoka Asian Meet. She also won two individual medals at the meet.' She would have performed better, had she not been down with the knee injury. But let me speak as a sports lover, not as her husband. I am proud she achieved her goals in life and profession at such a young age. I am proud of my wife because she has made India proud,' he added.

When PT Usha praised her husband on her 30th marriage anniversary 

PT Usha and Srinivasan married at the Arzhakodi Devi Mandiram in Kozhikode on April 25, 1991. The couple has a son, Ujjwal. Back on their 30th marriage anniversary, Usha called her husband Sreenivasan her part of the “perfect relay team. She expressed gratitude for standing beside her through thick and thin. “Thank you for making the perfect relay team good enough not only for a sprint but for the marathon of life! Celebrating 30 years of togetherness!” she had written. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible merger with Sharad Pawar
NCP reunion formal announcement in mid-February? Party leaders hints at possible
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live on TV, online?
IND vs NZ 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand
Mardaani 3 Movie Review: Move aside Chulbul Pandey, Singham, cop Rani Mukerji is here to stay, delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama
Mardaani 3 Review: Rani delivers another uncomfortable, but hard-hitting drama
Govt blocks 'Wingo': App under fire for sending 100 SMS daily of task based earnings, fraud e-challans; warning issued for Android users
Govt blocks 'Wingo': App under fire for sending 100 scam SMS daily
'Don't disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav shares light moment, pokes fun at Sanju Samson ahead of 5th T20I vs NZ - Watch
'Don't disturb Chetta': Suryakumar Yadav shares light moment, pokes fun at Sanju
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement