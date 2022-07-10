PT assistant inappropriately touches, molests 14 girls in school in Pune; held

File Photo

Pune police have detained an 18-year-old physical training (PT) assistant at a nearby school for allegedly assaulting up to 14 girls from classes 8 to 10 during PT sessions held on school grounds between June 29 and July 6, according to authorities.

The PT assistant, who was hired on a temporary basis by the school administration, was arrested by police on Friday after a first information report (FIR) was filed. According to the police, they have used sections dealing to molestation, as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso), against the PT assistant.

According to the police, the assistant has been accused of inappropriately touching the girl students during training sessions, passing inappropriate comments and also threatening them.

“The girls initially told the school principal. The school authorities then informed us. Multiple incidents of inappropriate behaviour have taken place between June 29 and July 6, as reported by the girl students of classes 8 to 10", Senior Inspector Srihari Bahirat of the Khadak police said.

Immediately after the FIR was registered, the PT assistant was placed under arrest and has been remanded in police custody, he said.

Police officers said they will be speaking to students to find out if the accused victimised any other girl. “We are in touch with the school authorities who are helping us in conducting the probe in a sensitive manner. We are talking to them about taking efforts on sensitising students on this issue,” an officer said.