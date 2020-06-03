Headlines

PSA against Shah Faesal, two PDP leaders revoked

According to separate orders issued by the Home Department of J&K, the PSA against Faesal, Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor was revoked "with immediate effect".

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 08:04 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday revoked the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) against civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal and two PDP members, officials said.

According to separate orders issued by the Home Department of the Union Territory, the PSA against Faesal, Sartaj Madani and Peer Mansoor was revoked "with immediate effect".

Faesal was a 2010-batch IAS officer who quit the civil service to enter politics and was placed under detention after the abrogation of Article 370, ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He was booked under the PSA in February this year, with his detention being extended barely hours before it was to come to an end.

Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Mansoor served as her political advisor during her tenure as chief minister. 

Earlier, the government had extended the PSA against Faesal on May 14. It was also extended against Madani, who was lodged in an official bungalow, on May 5 and Mansoor, held up at MLA hostel, on May 15 for a period of three months.

Mufti, whose official residence was designated into a sub-jail, National Conference (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, son of NC parliamentarian Akbar Lone, Hilal Lone and senior PDP leader Nayeem Akhtar continue to remain in detention.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was happy at the release of the three leaders but expressed disappointment that Mehbooba Mufti, Sagar and Hilal Lone continue to be detained

"Good to hear @shahfaesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well," he said. 

"Also Nayeem Akhtar who remains under PSA along with Sagar Sb in a government bungalow on Gupkar road. He too should be released without any further delay. There is no justification for their continued detention," Abdullah said. 

Omar Abdullah along with his father Farooq Abdullah were among a host of political leaders detained initially under preventive custody and later under the PSA in the aftermath of August 5 development when the Centre withdrew the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

