Provision of PM-KISAN to 14.5 cr farmers is a historic decision: BJP Kisan Morcha

Headlines

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori to achieve massive ODI milestone

New COVID Variant BA.2.86: Five key-facts to know about Pirola

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

Indian cricketers who are vegetarians

8 Symptoms of jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

Provision of PM-KISAN to 14.5 cr farmers is a historic decision: BJP Kisan Morcha

In 2018, the Modi government had decided to provide Rs. 6,000 to an estimated 12.5 crore small, marginal farmers holding land uptil two hectares.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 10:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BJP Kisan Morcha Saturday hailed the Modi government's move to extend PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country as a "historic decision" and claimed "no other" central government has taken such a huge step for prosperity of farmers in the country.

At a press conference held at the BJP headquarters here, president of the party's farmer wing Virendra Singh Mast said his outfit is organising district-level programmes across the county to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the first Cabinet meeting, the government Friday decided to extend PM-KISAN scheme to all 14.5 crore farmers in the country costing Rs 87,000 crore a year and also announced over Rs 10,000 crore pension scheme for five crore farmers, thereby fulfilling the BJP's poll promise.

"In the very first meeting of the cabinet, the Modi government has taken such a huge decision for farmers. This will strengthen the agro-economy and in turn strengthen the country," Mast told reporters.

The Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Siddhi (PMKSS) was announced in the interim Budget, under which the government decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal instalments) to an estimated 12.5 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to two hectares.

Announcing the two key decisions on Friday, new Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Modi 2.0 government had announced the landmark decisions for the farming community in the first Cabinet meeting.

In another major decision, had Tomar said the Cabinet also approved the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Pension Yojana under which small and marginal farmers will get a minimum fixed pension of Rs 3,000 per month on attaining the age of 60 years.

"The government has fulfilled the promise the BJP had made in its Lok Sabha poll manifesto, an that too in the first meeting of the new cabinet," the BJP Kisan Morcha president said.

"No other previous Indian government has taken such a huge step for prosperity of farmers in the country," he claimed. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: IND vs PAK clash on September 2 may get cancelled; here’s why

Meet chairman of Rs 90914 crore firm, son of billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, salary is...

‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to shed illuminating insights into the Sun's present and future: Expert

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE