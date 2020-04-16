Headlines

Provide Rs 1 cr solatium to next of kin of those who died of COVID-19: DMK President MK Stalin

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 08:44 PM IST

DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday asked the government to provide Rs 1 cr solatium to next of kin of those who lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We urge the govt to offer special allowance and pay hikes to health workers and medical professionals and offer 1cr solatium to the bereaved families," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Stalin also slammed AIADMK ministers for having meetings with many officials. "AIADMK ministers are having meetings with many officials and there are photos in the newspapers... ministers are also addressing the officials who are gathered around them," Stalin said.

"They prevented us from having opposition leaders meet with 11 people in attendance, but why are the police and other authorities not stopping the ministers ?" he added.

He said that the police have imposed Section 144 in the city, and could have conducted party meetings despite the order.

"We could have conducted a face-to-face meeting despite that order. But we didn’t want to play politics using it," he said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has risen to 1267 with 25 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Thursday.

"In Tamil Nadu, we have 27 COVID-19 laboratories. Around 5,590 tests are being done on a single day. 25 more people have detected positive for coronavirus today, taking the state tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 1267," said Palaniswami during the video conference in Chennai. 
 
Palaniswami also said that the state was seeing a reduction in coronavirus cases and expressed hope that the state could see zero positive cases over the next few days.

