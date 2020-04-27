Provide ration to the poor and needy, simplify the procedure: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High court, while disposing of a petition that prayed for direction and instruction to Centre and the Delhi Government to provide the rations to the citizens of Delhi by producing their AADHAAR or voter cards at a Fair Price Shop functioning in their area, has observed in its order that these people ought to be provided ration as per the government norms.

The order said the court expects that the Centre and Delhi governments shall also keep in mind to simplify the procedure for getting ration instead of having to go on the website, etc. by the poor and the needy people and if there is any need for change in the policy decision, the same shall be simplified.

The court directed that if any change in the policy decision is carried out for simplification in the procedure to get the ration, the same will be notified and informed to all the Fair Price Shop owners.

The court was hearing a petition that presented a list of people who were not getting ration and the counsel for the petitioner submitted that there can be several other persons like those. The petition had also prayed for directions to provide the details of how many citizens have taken the benefit of ration by way of the AADHAAR card till date during the period of lockdown since March 25, till date, by way of applying on the website.

The court observed that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, it appears that several grievances have been ventilated in this petition about the non-availability of ration to the persons whose names and details have been mentioned, who have an AADHAAR or a Voter ID card, perhaps, but lack, at present, the ration card.

However, the counsels for the government submitted that they were making available ration to the persons who are otherwise eligible and having their AADHAAR or Voter ID cards despite not being in a position to present their ration cards.

It was also submitted that the people who are non-residents of Delhi or who are migrant workers or who are stranded in Delhi during the lockdown period are also being provided ration.

The counsels for the government assured that they shall look into the list of the persons given and they will also be provided the ration in accordance with law from the nearest fair price shop.

It was also submitted that the petitioner can also approach respondents with the list of more such persons. The government counsels said that if a further list of persons is available with the petitioner, they can also approach the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of their particular area, who are having Emergency Relief Food Coupons.