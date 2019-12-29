'Proud of you': Robert Vadra, 'extremely disturbed' with UP Police, tweets in support of wife Priyanka Gandhi

After a high-voltage drama in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday that involved Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming that she was 'manhandled' by the UP Police, her husband Robert Vadra took to Twitter to say that he was proud of her for being compassionate and for reaching out to people who needed her. He mentioned that he was 'extremely disturbed' by the way Priyanka Gandhi was manhandled by woman cops but she was still determined in her quest.

"I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri," Vadra tweeted.

I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her & she fell down. But she was determined & she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri.1/2 pic.twitter.com/xr597Alk9P — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 29, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Robert Vadra further said, "I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief."

I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate & for reaching out to people who need you. What you did was correct & there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief 2/2 pic.twitter.com/50GYKCx61M — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) December 29, 2019

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday rode a scooter, walked on foot to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested following anti-CAA protest, after she was stopped by the cops from going to his home in Lucknow. The Congress leader alleged that she was manhandled by police as they tried to stop her from going to Mr Darapuri's house.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuri Ji. Police strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," Priyanka alleged.

The UP Police has, however, categorically rejected the allegations of manhandling Priyanka Gandhi and accused her security officials of not cooperating with them.

Priyanka was in Uttar Pradesh capital to address party leaders during a programme held to mark the 135th Foundation Day of the Congress.

After meeting party workers, the Congress general secretary headed for the Indiranagar residence of Darapuri but her fleet was stopped by the police.

"At the Lohia crossing, her vehicle was stopped, she protested and asked as to why was she being stopped," Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

"The policemen also started following her. After walking for almost a kilometre, she again got into her vehicle. After this, when the police tried to stop her in the Munshipulia area, she again started walking and then suddenly turned towards a bylane in Indiranagar's Sector 18. She walked for almost three-four kilometres and gave a slip to the police as well as the party workers," he added.