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'Proud moment for India': MEA hails successful launch of GSLV-F17 by ISRO

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted how the launch is a testimony to India’s growing space capabilities and the partnership between ISRO and the Indian industry.

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Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 05:35 PM IST

'Proud moment for India': MEA hails successful launch of GSLV-F17 by ISRO
ISRO deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into the orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson on Friday highlighted India’s growing space tech prowess after ISRO successfully launched GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit. In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined how the launch is a testimony to India’s growing space capabilities and the growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry. “A proud moment for India as @isro successfully launched GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, highlighting our growing space capabilities and the expanding partnership between ISRO and Indian industry,” Jaiswal said on X. 

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17 carrying the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), calling it an "outstanding achievement" and a proud moment for the nation. The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, ISRO chief V Narayanan announced.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the mission reflected the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" of India's space sector. Speaking after the successful launch of GSLV-F17, the ISRO chief said the successful mission was a significant achievement for India’s space programme and that the satellite’s health was perfectly alright after its injection into orbit. “I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, in the intended and required orbit," he said.

He added that once EOS-05 is operationalised in orbit, it will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo orbit and provide important strategic data for the country. “Today, we have injected the heaviest satellite, 2367 kgs, using this launch vehicle. The health of the satellite is perfectly alright,” the ISRO chief said.

ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme. The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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