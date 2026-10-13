Protests On Public Roads: Delhi High Court seeks instructions, hearing on Friday

The Delhi High Court has sought instructions from the authorities on pleas seeking regulation of protests and the use of public roads, with the matter listed for hearing on Friday amid ongoing demonstrations over the SIR exercise.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought instructions from the authorities on petitions concerning protests and the use of public roads.

The court said it did not want to examine issues that are already pending before the Supreme Court. The petitions referred to the Supreme Court's Amit Sahni judgment, which deals with protests and the use of public roads.

The matter will be taken up again on Friday.

Petitioners raise concerns over impact on traders

During the hearing, the petitioners argued that the failure to implement the Supreme Court's directions had caused financial losses to traders and street vendors.

They also sought permission to place their submissions before the Supreme Court in the proceedings that are already pending there.

Hearing comes amid anti-ECI protests in Delhi

The court proceedings come amid continued protests in Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has invited INDIA bloc leaders, civil society members and student organisations for high tea at his residence at 4 pm. In a post on X, Gandhi said those involved in the movement were united and would address the media together after the meeting.

“All protests are one,” he said.

CJP leaders detained after Jantar Mantar attempt

CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after allegedly jumping a gate to enter Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya remained in detention and claimed police were not allowing their lawyers to meet them.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also called a flash protest on Janpath Road following the detention of the CJP leaders. The protesters were detained.

Security tightened as protests continue

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the Opposition's march to the Supreme Court over the SIR exercise.Meanwhile, the deployment of around 20,000 paramilitary personnel in the national capital has been extended by four weeks amid continuing protests, Ministry of Home Affairs sources said.

The latest developments have added to the security arrangements in Delhi as Opposition parties, student groups and civil society organisations continue to raise concerns over the SIR exercise.

Piyush Goyal attacks Congress over Election Commission

Separately, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Congress of misusing the Election Commission and alleged that officials were rewarded with political appointments after serving in constitutional positions.

Goyal referred to former Chief Election Commissioner MS Gill and former CEC T.N. Seshan while questioning the appointments and roles of former election officials.

He also raised questions over the appointment of Naveen Chawla as Election Commissioner in 2005 and referred to former CEC N. Gopalaswami's 2009 request seeking Chawla's removal.

Goyal criticised the then Congress-led government for not acting on the request and made allegations about the influence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. These claims were made by Goyal and have not been independently established in the material provided.