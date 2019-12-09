Protests in Northeast as Citizenship (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha for passage

Protestes have rocked Northeast India as the BJP government introduced a bill amending the Citizenship Act which aims to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was tabled in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram, where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime is applicable, will be kept out of the CAB.

Protests were primarily held in Tripura and Assam.

In Assam, the Bill is facing huge protests with the people saying that the Bill will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

Protests were held in all major cities of Assam with shops being closed in Guwahati following shutdown call by various organisations opposing the Bill.

Protests were also held in various parts of Tripura.

Delhi: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) stages protest at Jantar Mantar against the #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019. pic.twitter.com/7n32z1nsAN — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

In Delhi, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) staged a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Party chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal held a placard opposing the bill inside the Parliament premises.

"This Bill is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity. We will reject this Bill and Opposition is with us on it. We will not let this Bill pass," Ajmal said.

Opposition parties including the Congress have opposed the Bill saying that it discriminates on the basis of the religion of the refugee.

Assam: Shops closed in Guwahati following shutdown call by various organisations opposing #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019. pic.twitter.com/pEiienfDjd — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

The Bill provides for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, members of these communities, who have come from the three neighbouring nations before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution there will be granted Indian citizenship after a mandatory period of stay.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the Bill during a crucial meeting on Wednesday.

Following opposition from the Northeasters states over concerns that granting citizenship to illegal immigrants will disturb the region's demography, the government has said the Bill will not cover Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime areas and those tribal regions that are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"In Citizenship Act, in Section 2 in sub-section (i), in clause (b) the following proviso shall be inserted namely:- "provided that any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December 2014 and who has been exempted by the central government by or under clause (c) of sub-section (2) of section 3 of the passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920 or from the application of the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 or any rule or order made thereunder shall not be treated as illegal migrants for the purposes of this Act," the Bill says.