Protests erupt in UP, Delhi and other cities over remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Several protests erupted at various places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday over the remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal about Prophet Mohammed.

A demonstration also took place outside the Jama Masjid in Delhi. Similar protests were organised in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, at Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad, in Punjab and West Bengal as well. The agitators were demanding the immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.

Delhi Police said they have removed the protestors and the situation is under control now.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid said that no call for protest was given by him. He said, “We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them."

Trouble began in Atala in Prayagraj after the prayers when protesters started shouting slogans. The police tried to prevent the protesters from moving in different directions. However, some of the protesters pelted stones at the police that retaliated with tear gas shells.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans seeking action against the former BJP spokespersons. Similar scenes were reported from Moradabad and Lucknow.

In Lucknow, thousands of protesters at the Tile Wali Masjid were prevented by the police form crossing the barricades.

Additional Director General (Law and order) Prashant Kumar said the situation adequate forces had been deployed to ensure peace.

He said that the situation was being closely monitored and authorities were keeping a close vigil on social media too.

In some localities in other cities of the state, Muslims downed their shutters in protest against Nupur Sharma`s statement.

In some places, Muslims submitted memorandums to district officials listing their demand.Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.

