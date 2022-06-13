Protests erupt in JNU over razing of ex-student Afreen Fatima’s house after Prayagraj violence

File photo

The Uttar Pradesh government started a demolition drive in cities such as Prayagraj and Saharanpur just a day after violent protests erupted in the areas over the controversial remarks made by former BJO leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

Amid the demolition drive, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday staged a demonstration on the JNU campus against the demolition of the house of activist and former JNU student Afreen Fatima in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The protests erupted shortly after the house of Javed Ahmed, who is the prime accused in the Prayagraj violence, was demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday. Afreen Fatima is the daughter of Javed Ahmed alias Pump.

Reports of violence and stone-pelting were reported from Prayagraj and Saharanpur on Friday over the controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. Shortly after the demonstrations, the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Uttar Pradesh.

JNUSU members raised slogans against what they termed "bulldozer raj" of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and held placards reading: "Stop the witch-hunt of Muslims", as per news agency PTI.

The house of Javed Ahmed, who is a leader in the Welfare Party of India, was demolished on Sunday afternoon, two days after the protests against Nupur Sharma. The police said that some documents from his house “show objectionable comments against the honorable court.”

Massive protests across the country took place on June 10 over the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. It was reported that protests erupted in as many as 14 states and 90 locations, with many instances of stone-pelting and arson reported.

In Prayagraj, a mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set on fire a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence.

According to PTI reports, the prime accused in the Prayagraj violence, Javed Ahmed, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the rioting and is currently being interrogated.

(With PTI inputs)

