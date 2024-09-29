Twitter
HomeIndia

India

Protests erupt in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing, Mehbooba Mufti calls him 'martyr'

Following the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, protests were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Protests erupt in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing, Mehbooba Mufti calls him 'martyr'
Protests in J-K after Hezbollah Chief killing (Image credit: PTI)
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed protests on Saturday, i.e., September 28, after the killing of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, India Today reported. 

A protest march held in the Budgam district featured many people raising slogans and carrying the posters of the Hezbollah Chief, as suggested by the report. 

Meanwhile, several parts of Srinagar also witnessed similar protests after Israel announced the killing of the 64-year-old leader of the terrorist outfit. 

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of Nasrallah and promulgated that the party's campaign for the ongoing assembly polls would be called off on Sunday, i.e., September 29. 

 

 

Terming the Hezbollah Chief as 'martyr', Mufti wrote in a post on 'X', "Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance". 

Notably, this comes at a time when the Union Territory is undergoing assembly elections, which started on September 18. 

Israeli army announced the killing of Nasrallah

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. 

"Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world", said the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) in a social media post. The IDF added that alongside Nasrallah, the commander of Hezbollah's so-called Southern Front, Ali Karaki, was also killed in the airstrike, along with other commanders, Times of Israel reported.

Following the announcement of Nasrallah's killing, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that 'this is not the end of the toold in the toolbox'.

"The is not the end of the tools in the toolbox. The message is simple, to anyone who threatens the citizens of the State of Israel, we will know how to get to them," he said. 

 

 

