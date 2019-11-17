Protesting farmers in Unnao attack officials, set crusher plant vehicle on fire

Asking for better compensation for their land procured by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) for Trans Ganga City project, farmers in Unnao set ablaze a crusher plant vehicle on Sunday.

The villagers and some miscreants also attacked officials of UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC) and damaged their vehicles, informed the Unnao SP.

Unnao: A vehicle of crusher plant was set ablaze today. Dist Magistrate (DM) says "Some miscreants are doing this. We will go to villages&appeal to people to maintain peace. This is a deed of miscreants. We'll maintain peace & the work (Trans Ganga City project) will also go on." pic.twitter.com/5AfLWq6t8Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2019

The police official further added that a pipe that kept in front of the power substation was also set on fire by the protesters.

Some miscreants had later fired bullets on the police and pelted stones at them. At least five cops are reported to be injured.

The UPSIDC has registered an FIR against eight named and 200 unidentified people. Five people have already been arrested in the case, said the Unnao SP.

According to the police, the miscreants are doing such things to create havoc and appealed to the villagers to maintain peace.

On Saturday, farmers demanding better compensation for their land procured by the state government for a residential project, clashed with the police when a team visited the site to clear encroachment.

Several farmers pelted stones at the JCB machines that were brought in for heavy digging, claiming that they have not received compensation for their land acquired by the authority in 2012.

According to reports, the work at the site has been stalled for the last three years since farmers began agitating.

Trans Ganga City is a planned satellite township in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The area comprises the stretch from the limits of the Unnao Municipality to the Ganga river near Kanpur on NH 25 and Unnao-Shuklaganj Highway.