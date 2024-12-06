Protesting farmers on the 'Delhi Chalo' march were stopped at the Shambhu border after police officials claimed that the famers did not have any permission to enter Haryana.

Drone visuals from Shambhu border showed police barricades where the protesting 101 farmers were stopped. Heavy police personnel has been deployed at the border.

At the Shambhu border, a police official said while speaking to ANI, "The farmers do not have any permission to enter Haryana. The Ambala administration has imposed Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita."

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher who was also stopped at the border said that either they (farmers) should be allowed to go to Delhi peacefully or their demands should be talked about.

"We should be allowed to go towards Delhi peacefully or we should be talked to about our demands... The doors for talks are open from the farmers' side. We have been saying that if the government wants to talk, then show us the letter of the central government or the CM office of Haryana or Punjab... We want the central government to accept our demands... They should give us a place to protest in Delhi... Internet services should be restored in Ambala... Either we should be allowed to go to Delhi or we should be talked to..."

Earlier today amid the protest, orders were passed by the government of Haryana to shutdown internet services in the ten villages of Ambala from December 6 to December 9 under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, as per an official release by the Government of Haryana.However, banking and mobile recharge services would be still functional, the release mentioned.

The shutdown would take place in the villages of Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu, Majira, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur and Kakru falling under Ambala district.

All telecom service providers have been directed to ensure the compliance of the order, the release mentioned.

The announcement was made in order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms including Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook.

The protest, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) in collaboration with other farmer organisations, seeks compensation and benefits linked to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.