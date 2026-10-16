Protesters hold 'Tiranga rally' in Connaught Place hours after Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party is holding the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to protest what he termed the government's authoritarianism and to stand with students.

Protesters took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place amid heightened security on Friday. AAP leaders and workers also joined the rally.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party is holding the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to protest what he termed the government's authoritarianism and to stand with students.

Describing the Tricolour as a symbol of national pride, Rai alleged two youths were sent to jail for hoisting the national flag. He said such marches were being organised nationwide in solidarity with students and asserted the stir would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar steps down.

“The more authoritarian the government becomes, the more widespread this movement will grow,” Rai said.

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai says, "The Tricolour is our pride. Two youths have been sent to jail for the crime of hoisting the Tricolour. We are organizing this 'Tiranga Yatra' to protest against the government's authoritarianism. We are holding these marches across the country in support of the students. This movement will continue until Gyanesh Kumar resigns... The more authoritarian the government becomes, the more widespread this movement will grow." October 16, 2026

This comes soon after Delhi Police detained CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande.

AISA Presidnet Neha Bora was also detained by Delhi Police amid the ongoing developments surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Delhi.

Abhijeet Dipke placed under preventive detention

A police official informed Dipke about the detention, saying, “We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police also detained workers of the AISA and Left parties protesting near Mandi House, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Furthermore, Delhi Police issued two notices to Dipke citing restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and a previous undertaking related to maintaining peace.

One notice was issued by the New Delhi district under the Delhi Police Act, directing Dipke not to visit Central Park in view of the restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS.

The second notice was issued by the South-West Delhi district and referred to a previous preventive action involving Dipke, Ashutosh and Saurav, who were detained at the airport and produced before a court.The notice referred to the bond that they should not disturb public peace for a period of one year.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar met senior police officers to review security arrangements and assess the overall situation ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally in the national capital.

Bengaluru Police allow CJP’s 'Tiranga Yatra'

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police allowed the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to take out a Tiranga Yatra from Town Hall to the Quit India Memorial near Mysuru Bank Circle on Friday with certain conditions. Protests and carrying posters and placards during the march have been prohibited by police.

The yatra is part of the party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ campaign and is slated to start at 4 pm. It will go from Town Hall to the Quit India Memorial on Kempegowda Road.

The programme is being organised jointly by CJP, Jagrata Karnataka and My Vote, My Right. Around 200 to 300 participants are expected to join the march in central Bengaluru.

The nod comes amid concerns over protests at Town Hall, which is not an authorised protest venue in Bengaluru. Police have in the past cited curbs on rallies outside designated places, with Freedom Park being the designated venue for such events in the city.