#ProtestAgainstTwitter in India as several users accuse Twitter of anti-right wing bias before 2019 elections
Youth for Social Media Democracy (YSMD) conducted a protest on Sunday against the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The main agenda of the protest was to create awareness about the biasness of Twitter before Lok Sabha elections.
The press release by the outfit reads: "Over the last few months, Twitter and Facebook have been systematically trying to curb free-speech of individuals who subscribe to the non-left-wing ideology by suspending their handles, restricting their reach and removing trends from the trends list. However, it has been ignoring offensive, abusing and threatening tweets from left leaning ideologues and senior leaders of the Congress." The outfit conducted a silent protest from Delhi's Saket to Lado Sarai where regional office of Twitter is situated.
Protest against bias of twitter. #ProtestAgainstTwitter pic.twitter.com/JHLjmWfM4y— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 3, 2019
Delhi: Members of 'Youth for Social Media Democracy' protest outside the office of Twitter India. Protesters say "Twitter has acquired an anti-right wing attitude. They block our accounts & impressions of the tweets. We won't tolerate this, they will have to change their policy." pic.twitter.com/rsgTO99uWx— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019
YSMD accused Twitter for spreading selective fake news. As per the members, the act of “selectively” authenticating Twitter handles of people with leftist propagandists has often led to spreading of fake news.
हर जोर जुल्म की टक्कर में संघर्ष हमारा नारा हैं #ProtestAgainstTwitter pic.twitter.com/NyqjNT6BLx— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 3, 2019
While one side prominent Twitter personalities are part of this protest, few left inclined people shared memes against the overall campaign.