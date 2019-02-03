ProtestAgainstTwitter in India as several users accuse Twitter of anti-right wing bias before 2019 elections

Youth for Social Media Democracy (YSMD) conducted a protest on Sunday against the micro-blogging site, Twitter. The main agenda of the protest was to create awareness about the biasness of Twitter before Lok Sabha elections.

The press release by the outfit reads: "Over the last few months, Twitter and Facebook have been systematically trying to curb free-speech of individuals who subscribe to the non-left-wing ideology by suspending their handles, restricting their reach and removing trends from the trends list. However, it has been ignoring offensive, abusing and threatening tweets from left leaning ideologues and senior leaders of the Congress." The outfit conducted a silent protest from Delhi's Saket to Lado Sarai where regional office of Twitter is situated.

Delhi: Members of 'Youth for Social Media Democracy' protest outside the office of Twitter India. Protesters say "Twitter has acquired an anti-right wing attitude. They block our accounts & impressions of the tweets. We won't tolerate this, they will have to change their policy." pic.twitter.com/rsgTO99uWx — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

YSMD accused Twitter for spreading selective fake news. As per the members, the act of “selectively” authenticating Twitter handles of people with leftist propagandists has often led to spreading of fake news.

While one side prominent Twitter personalities are part of this protest, few left inclined people shared memes against the overall campaign.