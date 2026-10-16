Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Does Congress want regime 'change through violence'? BJP fears Bangladesh-type movement to dislodge PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress of using its protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR as an attempt to weaken democratic institutions and disrupt the government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Singh alleged that the Opposition party was trying to create unrest in the country to bring about a change in government.

"Congress wants to follow the Bangladesh model of violence for regime change. Congress protest is not against Gyanesh Kumar and SIR but against democracy to topple government," he said.

Singh also alleged that the Congress was not protesting merely over electoral rolls but was attempting to weaken institutions that are meant to function independently.

‘Congress made Election Commission its puppet’: Rajnath

Singh accused the Congress of treating the Election Commission as a “puppet” when it was in power. He referred to developments in 1993 and alleged that the party had made overnight changes in the Election Commission.

"In 1993, Congress made overnight changes in the EC. The then Chief EC had recommended to the President of India that the then EC, Naveen Chawla, be removed. But Congress elevated him to the post of Chief Election Commissioner," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh links voter ID to Congress’ electoral performance

The Defence Minister also referred to the introduction of voter identity cards and claimed that the Congress had not been able to form a government on its own since voter ID cards were introduced.

"Before 1993, there was no voter ID card. There was nothing to prove voters' identity. After voter ID was rolled out, Congress has not been able to form a government on its own," he said.

Singh says Rahul Gandhi cannot justify violence

Singh also criticised Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the protests.

He said Rahul Gandhi should understand that democratic rights do not include the right to use violence or disrupt public life.

"Rahul is doing the politics of disruption," Singh added.

Singh maintained that the protests against Gyanesh Kumar and SIR were being used to target democratic institutions rather than address concerns related to electoral rolls.