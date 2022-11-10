Protest by Right-wing group prompts cancellation of Vir Das' Bengaluru show

Photo: File (Image for representation)

In latest Instagram post, Comedian Vir Das has announced that his upcoming Stand-up comic show in Bengaluru has been cancelled. In his post, Vir Das wrote, “Due to unavoidable circumstances we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon."

Das posted about the show cancellation with caption that reads, “See you soon Bengaluru. BMS will issue refunds and you will have the option to transfer them to the new date.” The performance was scheduled to take place today at Malleshwaram's Chowdiah Memorial Hall.

The right-wing group Hindu Janajagruti Samiti alleged that Mr. Das's act "hurts Hindu feelings and puts India in a poor light," resulting to the cancellation of the performance. The Vyalikaval police station has received a police complaint from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti. The comedian encountered a significant backlash last year after his viral "Two Indias" monologue in the US.

In his complaint, Mohan Gowda, the organization's state spokesperson, alleges that Das made "derogatory" remarks about India, the prime minister, and women while performing at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The group said a case was filed by the Mumbai Police in this regard and that it is a major offence under the Indian Penal Code since Das had remarked during the performance that "in India, we worship women in the day and rape them at night."

The right-wing organisation protested the decision to allow such a provocative figure to hold a programme in Bengaluru, a city with strong communal relations. "When Karnataka is already facing many law and order problems due to communal incidents, such events which could vitiate the law and order and should not be allowed. We demand that this programme be immediately cancelled "added he.

In the monologue "Two Indias," Vir Das contrasted the two sides of the nation and made general references to a number of hot-button issues, including the Delhi gang-rape, farmer protests, and pollution.

