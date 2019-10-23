Protest at Jamia turns violent, students allege attack by 'hired goons'

A scuffle broke out between two groups of students in Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the university administration on Tuesday.

The protesting students claimed that they were beaten up by "hired goons" as university guards watched, a charge denied by the administration.

The incident took place during a march to the office of vice-chancellor, organised against show-cause notices issued to five students.

The notices were issued after a protest on the campus on October 5 against an event, organised in cooperation with Israel.

The university administration said a scuffle broke out between two groups of students when one of them tried to help delegates who were attending a conference on the campus.

"Show cause notice to 5 students have been issued for indiscipline and they were asked to reply to the notice. Instead of replying they burned the copies of the notice and also boycotted the disciplinary committee where they had the opportunity to present their case," university PRO said in a statement.

As the attempts to resolve the matter failed, the students continued their protest which entered the 9th day on Tuesday.

The university said the students laid siege to the office complex and physically blocked all the gates of exit. Despite requests by teachers and officials of the university, the students refused to budge, it said.

"A number of delegates who were attending a conference on Mahatma Gandhi were also not allowed to go out of the main administrative complex. When the students of English Department tried to help the delegates to take out their vehicles the protesting students physically stopped them. A scuffle broke out between the group of students," university PRO said.

The protesting students damaged vehicles parked in the complex where they laid the siege, it claimed.

Students, however, denied the accusation saying they had gheraoed the VC office over "adamant attitude" of Jamia administration when "dozens of hired goons violently attacked the protesting students."

Many students were injured during the alleged assault by "outsiders" even as security guards watched silently, they claimed.

"It is a complete mayhem in Jamia where students are under continuous attack," a statement issued by the protesting student said.

Another protest has been called by the students on Wednesday.