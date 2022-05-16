Search icon
Protest against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Pune over rising fuel prices

The protesters staged an agitation with gas cylinders outside the hotel where the minister was staying.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2022, 07:47 PM IST

File photo

NCP workers staged a protest against Union Minister Smriti Irani over rising fuel prices in Pune on Monday. Several party workers of NCP reached outside the hotel where the Union Minister was staying and started shouting slogans.

The workers arrived with gas cylinders while some women brought bangles. Some of them tried to enter the hotel, according to reports. However, the police somehow prevented the workers from entering the hotel and took some in the car.

Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 40 days on Monday, May 16.

The petrol price in Delhi is Rs. 105.41 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 96.67. While in Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 120.51 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 104.77 per litre.

