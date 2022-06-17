Agnipath scheme protest Live News updates: Train coaches set afire in Bihar, Internet shutdown in Haryana's Ballabhgarh

Agneepath Live Updates: Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced the Agnipath scheme. (File)

The protest against the Centre's Agnipath Army recruitment scheme intensified on Friday, with protestors setting some train coaches on fire. The incident took place at Bihar's Mohiuddinagar station. According to reports, the coaches belonged to the Jammu Tawi Express. A mob also vandalised a train at Uttar Pradesh's Ballia station. They were miffed by the Agniveer recruitment scheme. Ballia DM Saumya Agarwal told reporters that forces have been deployed at the district's railway stations. Meanwhile, in Haryana, Agnipath protest took a violent turn in Palwal. The Haryana government suspended internet services in Palwal as well as the Ballabhgarh area of neighbouring Faridabad district. Army aspirants are miffed with the changes in the recruitment pattern under the Agnipath scheme. They are upset with the Centre doing away with pensions, increasing the age limit from 16.5 to 17.5 years and reducing the length of service from 15 years to 5 years. Huge crowds gathered in the Bihar`s Chhapra, Jehanabad, Munger and Nawada areas of Bihar, demanding the withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme. A group of army aspirants protested at Bhabua Road Railway Station and blocked the tracks before setting a train on fire. The Central government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for 2022. The armed forces will recruit 46,000 Agniveers this year.

Here are the Live Updates on Agnipath scheme, Agniveer scheme, Agnipath protests in Bihar