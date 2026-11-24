Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Parkash Purab, highlighting the Sikh Gurus' message of equality, service and universal welfare while calling for collective efforts to protect young people from drug abuse.

This year's Parkash Purab coincides with the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (Image credit:Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marked the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji by remembering the Sikh Gurus' teachings of devotion, equality, service and the welfare of all.

Speaking at a Shabad Kirtan programme in New Delhi, Modi said Gurbani and kirtan were much more than music, describing them as forms of spiritual practice and sources of knowledge.

He also recalled Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message — ‘Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako, Naam Japo’ — saying these principles had remained an important part of his life. The Prime Minister spoke about his visits to gurdwaras and his experiences of participating in kirtan, seva and langar.

Modi remembers Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's sacrifice

This year's Parkash Purab coincides with the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Recalling his sacrifice in Delhi for the protection of faith, belief and values, Modi said the Guru's legacy continued to inspire the country even after 350 years.

He also paid tribute to Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji and Bhai Dayala Ji for their sacrifices in defence of India's cultural and spiritual traditions.

The Prime Minister remembered Sardar Teja Singh Samundri for his role in the Gurdwara Reform Movement. His martyrdom centenary is also being observed this year.

Sikh Gurus' teachings continue to guide India's journey

Modi said the Sikh Gurus played an important role in preserving India's cultural identity during difficult periods in history. He added that their teachings and ideals would continue to guide the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat.

He also listed several initiatives undertaken over the past 12 years to commemorate the Sikh Gurus. These included celebrations marking the 350th Parkash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He further recalled the national programme held at the Red Fort to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the ongoing events commemorating the 350th anniversary of his martyrdom.

PM highlights significance of Veer Bal Diwas

Referring to Veer Bal Diwas, observed on December 26, Modi said the occasion was meant to introduce younger generations to the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri Ji.

He said their stories could inspire young people to work towards the service of the nation.

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts to take the legacy of the Sikh Gurus beyond India. He mentioned his recent visit to the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara in the Philippines and said the Indian government was supporting its redevelopment.

Modi calls for peace and welfare of all

Highlighting the Sikh prayer ‘Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala’, Modi said its message of seeking the welfare of everyone was especially important at a time when several parts of the world were facing conflict and violence.

He called for peace, security and dignity for every individual and family.

PM raises concern over drug abuse among youth

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over substance abuse among young people, describing it as a serious social challenge.

He urged families, gurdwaras, religious congregations and social organisations to work together to guide young people away from drugs and help them focus on their goals.

Modi said he was confident that collective efforts inspired by the Sikh Gurus' teachings would help build a better future for the younger generation.