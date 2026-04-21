Proposal pretext turned fatal: Bengaluru woman arrested for allegedly burning boyfriend alive

In a case of marriage proposal turned fatal, a man was invited for a unique proposal from his girlfriend who blindfolded and tied him to a chair claiming to propose him in a new way but moments later burnt him alive. The woman was upset with the man, officials said.

In a case of marriage proposal turned fatal, a man was invited for a unique proposal from his girlfriend who blindfolded and tied him to a chair claiming to propose him in a new way but moments later burnt him alive.

Why the woman killed her boyfriend?

According to the police, the woman was not happy with the man as he “ignored” her and recorded the incident on camera while watching him as he died.

Officials said that Prerna and Kiran, both 27 years old, were colleagues at the telecom store and had been in a relationship for over a year. However, recently Prerna started feeling that Kiran had not given her enough attention and maybe would not marry her.

How did the incident occur?

Prerna lives with her mother and brother in south Bengaluru's Anjanapura. On Tuesday, she invited Kiran to her house when her mother and brother were out. After Kiran arrived, they talked to each other for a while. Sometime later, the Prerna blindfolded him and made him sit on a chair, allegedly recording a video as she did so.

A police official said that Prerna then began tying Kiran up. But initially he objected to this after which Prerna tried to make him understand that she was particularly doing this act because she wanted to propose to him in a way that was becoming “popular in foreign countries”.

Kiran waited for Prerna’s proposal after being tied up and blindfolded, while Prerna brought a flammable liquid, she had already prepared. She doused him with the liquid and then set him ablaze.

“We took the woman into custody and, after questioning her, we have established that she set the man on fire and killed him. They were in a relationship, and she felt he was ignoring her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police DL Nagesh.