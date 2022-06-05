Prophet Muhammad row: Muslim body praises BJP action against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal

Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad had triggered violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, a prominent Muslim body, praised BJP's action against its leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for making objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad. The body, in a statement, described the action as "necessary and timely".

Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, general secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said, "There is no bigger communalism and no greater offence than this, so we hope that law enforcement agencies will take legal action against them without delay and will indeed punish them, as well as take action against all such individuals who are constantly insulting the Prophet."

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma from the party's primary membership saying she had expressed views contrary to its official position on various matters. After the suspension, Sharma appealed to media houses to not divulge information regarding her address as there was a security threat against her family.

Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad had triggered violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3. The police have arrested around 29 people and booked 1,000 others for rioting.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the BJP distanced itself from Sharma's remarks. In a statement, General Secretary Arun Singh said the party was against any ideology that demeans other religions. Without taking any names, it said, "During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion."