Prophet Muhammad row: Mumbai Police to summon Nupur Sharma to record her statement

Mumbai Police will summon Nupur Sharma, a former national spokesperson of BJP, to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai Police headquarters, Pandey said, “An FIR was already registered against Nupur Sharma in Pydhonie police station. We will call her to record her statement as per law and the legal procedure will be followed.”

The Mumbai Police registered a case against the then BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate based on a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy, a Muslim outfit.

Sharma was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), police had said.

Sharma was suspended from BJP on June 5 over the allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.

Meanwhile, Pandey said illegal dance bars will not be allowed to operate in Mumbai and those violating norms will invite stringent action.

“We will not allow illegal dance bars to function in the city. We have already taken action not only on operators of such bars but also against certain officials of the police department," he said.

Pandey said that police officers have been directed to deal strictly against illegal dance bars if they are found violating rules.

"However, if somewhere such dance bars are operating and we don't know about them. So I can't say anything in this regard," he said replying to a query.

Pandey said that Mumbai Police will implement the rule wherein two-wheeler pillion riders will also have to wear a helmet.

"This rule will be enforced strictly and action will be taken against violators as per law," he added.