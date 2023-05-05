Search icon
'Promoter, justifier and spokesperson of terrorism industry': S Jaishankar slams Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

On Bhutto Zardari's comments on tackling terrorism, Jaishankar said Pakistan's credibility in dealing with is depleting even faster than their forex reserves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

'Promoter, justifier and spokesperson of terrorism industry': S Jaishankar slams Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
S Jaishankar

In a hard-hitting attack on his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said as a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson" of the terrorism industry, his position on the menace was called out at the SCO meeting on Friday.

On Bhutto Zardari's comments on tackling terrorism, Jaishankar said Pakistan's credibility in dealing with is depleting even faster than their forex reserves.

Asked whether there could be talks between India and Pakistan on combating the menace, the external affairs minister said, "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. Jaishankar also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will" always be part of India.

The external affairs minister said Bhutto Zardari came to India as foreign minister of an SCO member state and it is part of multilateral diplomacy. "Do not see it as anything more than that," he added.

On the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Jaishankar said it was made very clear that connectivity is good for progress, but it cannot violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. He said as a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly.

