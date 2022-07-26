Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

"Promise, I won't call any MP from the BJP...": Margaret Alva tells MTNL

Taking to Twitter, Margaret Alva posted a communication from MTNL which said that her MTNL KYC had been suspended and her SIM card would be blocked

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Opposition VP candidate Margaret Alva

Margaret Alva, the opposition's vice presidential candidate, said she was unable to make or receive calls from her mobile phone and, in a lighthearted comment, promised government-owned telecom operator MTNL that she would not call any MP from the BJP, TMC, or BJD tonight if her phone was restored.

“After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I’m unable to make or receive calls,” Alva wrote in a tweet addressed to service provider Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited. “If you (MTNL) restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC (Trinamool Congress) or BJD (Biju Janata Dal) tonight.”

 

However, on July 19 itself, the Delhi Police warned customers of a cyber fraud carried out in the name of MTNL. It revealed that miscreants send WhatsApp messages such as "Dear customer, your MTNL Sim Card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately" to retrieve confidential information of the customers. 

 

Meanwhile, Margaret Alva levelled snooping charges against the Union government on Tuesday. She claimed, "The fear that ‘Big Brother’ (a reference to George Orwell's '1984') is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy". 

 


Vice President elections

Margaret Alva will face Natioanl Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in the August 6 election whose result is foregone since the NDA has a majority of MPs in a combined count of both house of Parliament.

Of Parliament’s current strength of 780, the Bharatiya Janata Party alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.