'Project Harvesting Canada': ISI's latest plan to target India

In a report sent to the Home Ministry, intelligence agencies have claimed that Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) has been targetting several retired police officers and Indian army veterans to instigate terror in Punjab. The report said that for this purpose, the ISI has assembled a deeply classified plan titled 'Project Harvesting Canada'.

The report further claimed that a Khalistani terrorist living in Canada has been given the responsibility of 'Project Harvesting Canada'. According to an official in the Home Ministry, this report by the intelligence agencies is being taken very seriously.

Sources at the Home Ministry asserted the fact that Pakistan's ISI has consistently been helping Khalistani supporters and their associated terror acts in Punjab, aimed to spread unrest in the region. Earlier intelligence inputs, too, had regularly maintained the fact that a conspiracy was in place targetting police officers staying in Punjab and other different states.

What Indian agencies are trying to understand now is the number of terrorists the ISI have actually gotten involved under 'Project Harvesting Canada' so far and the locations of their networks.

Reportedly, Pakistan's ISI is also plotting to tarnish the image of the Indian Army. According to information, the ISI is circulating several fake documents related to the Indian Army to intentionally misconstrue an incorrect image of the armed forces in people's minds. For this purpose, the ISI is also engaged through different groups to make these fake information viral in the Indian social media.

Reportedly, the ISI is seeking the help of a separatist group called 'Sikh For Justice' (SFJ) to drum up fake dissent. ISI is hatching a conspiracy with SFJ by funding them to instigate the Sikh youth against India.

In order to accelerate this work, the ISI has opened an office for the 'Sikh For Justice' in Lahore. They have also been connected with Hafiz Saeed's JuD for efficient training. Indian agencies suspect that the ISI wants to carry out terrorist acts once again in Punjab with the help of these groups. Young men going to visit Kartarpur Sahib are also under ISI radar.