'Project Harvesting Canada': ISI's latest plan to target India

Headlines

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Sunny Deol answers if his blockbuster Gadar 2 is 'anti-Pakistan': 'I don't believe in...'

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Meet Zulekha Daud, one of Dubai’s richest Indian women; labourer’s daughter who now runs Rs 3600 crore firm

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

Meet Irfan Bhati, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, his package is…

10 tips to cure tension headaches

Thyroid: Tips to lose weight with hypothyroidism

Foods to eat in loose motion (diarrhoea)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

This actress, who made Bollywood debut in 2016, once grabbed headlines for supporting Pakistan skipper Babar Azam

Arleen Sorkin, voice of Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

HomeIndia

India

'Project Harvesting Canada': ISI's latest plan to target India

According to an official related to the Home Ministry, this report by the intelligence agencies is being taken very seriously.

article-main
Latest News

Manish Shukla

Updated: May 28, 2019, 10:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a report sent to the Home Ministry, intelligence agencies have claimed that Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) has been targetting several retired police officers and Indian army veterans to instigate terror in Punjab. The report said that for this purpose, the ISI has assembled a deeply classified plan titled 'Project Harvesting Canada'.

The report further claimed that a Khalistani terrorist living in Canada has been given the responsibility of 'Project Harvesting Canada'. According to an official in the Home Ministry, this report by the intelligence agencies is being taken very seriously.

Sources at the Home Ministry asserted the fact that Pakistan's ISI has consistently been helping Khalistani supporters and their associated terror acts in Punjab, aimed to spread unrest in the region. Earlier intelligence inputs, too, had regularly maintained the fact that a conspiracy was in place targetting police officers staying in Punjab and other different states.

What Indian agencies are trying to understand now is the number of terrorists the ISI have actually gotten involved under 'Project Harvesting Canada' so far and the locations of their networks.

Reportedly, Pakistan's ISI is also plotting to tarnish the image of the Indian Army. According to information, the ISI is circulating several fake documents related to the Indian Army to intentionally misconstrue an incorrect image of the armed forces in people's minds. For this purpose, the ISI is also engaged through different groups to make these fake information viral in the Indian social media.

Reportedly, the ISI is seeking the help of a separatist group called 'Sikh For Justice' (SFJ) to drum up fake dissent. ISI is hatching a conspiracy with SFJ by funding them to instigate the Sikh youth against India. 

In order to accelerate this work, the ISI has opened an office for the 'Sikh For Justice' in Lahore. They have also been connected with Hafiz Saeed's JuD for efficient training. Indian agencies suspect that the ISI wants to carry out terrorist acts once again in Punjab with the help of these groups. Young men going to visit Kartarpur Sahib are also under ISI radar. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chilling shock: Lethal king cobra emerges from under bed in Rajasthan shop, video goes viral

TVS launches India’s most expensive electric scooter, priced Rs 2.5 lakh

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know about its warning signs, symptoms and prevention tips

King of Kotha box office collection day 2: Dulquer Salmaan film sees massive drop of 64%, earns Rs 2.35 crore in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE