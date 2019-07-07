Professional pessimists: Narendra Modi to budget naysayers

A day after the Union Budget was tabled in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Saturday came up with a new phrase for the critics of Centre's $5-trillion economy target in the next five years, calling them "professional pessimists".

"I am certain that as a nation, with our collective efforts, we will definitely attain the target of $5 -trillion economy. However, there are a few people who are questioning the need for such a goal and saying why all this is being done. Such people can be called peshevar nirasha wadi (professional pessimists).

"These professional pessimists are totally different from common people. If you approach a common man with a problem, he will offer you a solution. But if you go to these people with a solution, they will convert it into a problem," he said.

Addressing a gathering of primarily BJP workers after launching BJP's nationwide membership drive at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, a trade facility centre conceptualised and built during his first term both as MP and PM, Modi emphasised that the "new India" is on the verge of leaping forward.

"It is important because some people are casting doubts over the competency of Indians, saying achieving the target is very difficult," he said in his hour-long speech. He said that if one sees the history of a developed nation, one will find that per capita income of these nations was meagre and then all of sudden their per capita income rose drastically. That was the time when these countries transformed from developing nations to developed countries, the PM said.

Launching his party's membership drive, Modi said it will further connect people from all walks of life with the saffron party. "From the soil of Kashi, I greet each dedicated worker of the party. Today, I got an opportunity to launch the BJP's membership campaign from Kashi," he said.

With A Couplet, Recruitment Begins

Senior party leaders gadkari, rajnath launch the drive simultaneously

At the event, PM recited a Sanskrit couplet about hard work eventually leading to success, not merely the wish to do so

PM Modi also handed out BJP membership cards to a few persons

Union minister Nitin Gadkari launched the membership drive in Nagpur; Rajnath Singh did the same in Rajasthan

At the event, Rajnath took a swipe at the Congress over its leadership crisis, saying that opposition party is still ‘unclear on whether there is going to be any president or not’

—Zee Media Newsroom