Produce CCTV footages to prove Christian Michel's charge: Court to Tihar jail

The Special CBI court on Saturday directed the Tihar jail authorities to produce CCTV footage of jail number-7, where AgustaWestland accused Christian Michel James was earlier lodged. The move comes after an officer from the jail had earlier told the court that he wants to be moved back to jail number-7 as he had connivance with the officials there.



Michel's counsel had, during the previous hearing, also requested the court to see footages of the previous jail (number-7) after the jail officer spoke on possible connivance.



Special CBI Judge directed the jail authorities to produce CCTV footage from February 13 to 17. The court had earlier asked the Tihar authorities to provide footages of jail number-1, where he is currently lodged.



On Saturday, the judge said that he had seen the footages and the premises where Michel is lodged was clean and good facilities were provided to him, however, the question was of 'isolation', the judge said. The jail authorities informed the court that he was being lodged in ward 6 in Jail number-1 and that the other five wards adjacent to his are currently vacant. NK Matta, counsel for the probing agency, stated that since the accused is a foreigner, his security is a concern as well and that he is being provided all the facilities as per the jail rule.



Vishnu Shankar appearing to Michel informed the court that his client was being treated like an animal in a cage. "From the CCTV footage, it is clear that he is being kept in isolation. During the last hearing, Michel had alleged that former Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana had threatened him in Dubai that he will "make my life hell" if he did not do the investigative agencies bidding.





Jail authorities said Michel was shifted to a high-risk prison cons-idering threats to his life.

Michel was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the Rs 3,600-crore Agusta scam

The foreign national did not hasten to add that the CBI officer "succeeded in doing so". "A few days ago, 17 Kashmiri separatists' leader was moved into the same cell where I am lodged. All of them are from Islamic Origin and I am the only non- Muslim. My neighbour is gangster Chota Rajan. In the last four days, I've met 27 murderers and one of them has committed nine murders," Michel said. The jail authorities had said Michel was shifted to a high-risk prison considering threats to his life. The accused was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year after his extradition from Dubai.