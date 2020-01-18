Process initiated to take over security of Srinagar and Jammu airports from J&K Police: CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over the security of airports in Jammu and Kashmir by January 31, in light of the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh over terror links.

Until now, the security of airports in Srinagar and Jammu was provided by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Deputy superintendent of police Davinder Singh, who was posted at J&K Police's anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport, was arrested in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district last week, along with top Hizb commander Naveed Ahmad Shah alias Naveed Babu when they were travelling to Jammu.

A Jammu and Kashmir Home Department's order to the Director General of Police (DGP) has asked the two sensitive airports to be "handed over" to the CISF by January 31.

The CISF on Saturday said the process in this regard has been initiated.

"Process has been initiated for CISF to take over security-related duties being performed by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Srinagar and Jammu Airports by 31st January while the CRPF will continue to provide security as per existing mechanism," the specialised force under the direct control of the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

CISF, a premier security agency of the country, provides security to critical infrastructure installations of the country, including nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive Government buildings and ever heritage monuments.

It also provides security to Delhi Metro and performs tasks like VIP security and disaster management.

The decision to transfer security of the two airports to CISF comes in the wake of the arrest of a top J&K Police official.

"This issue (CISF security at Srinagar and Jammu airports) has acquired immediacy in view of the recent developments relating to the arrest of Davinder Singh, DSP airport security, for trying to assist militants to travel to other parts of the country," the order issued by J&K Home Department on Wednesday said.

The arrest of a decorated top officer has shocked the security forces operating in the valley as he has been involved in several anti-terrorism operations in the militancy-hit J&K.