'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

A resolution passed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, the party called for a ceasefire. The resolution passed by Congress supported the rights of the Palestinian people.

After the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, passed a resolution supporting Palestine amid its war with Israel, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has slammed the party, saying that it moves from the country's ideas and tries to give its own thought. Rathore, speaking with ANI said that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of External Affairs to keep the outlook of the country through the Prime Minister's Office on the issues related to international affairs.

"... My thought is that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of External Affairs to keep the outlook of the country through the PMO on that international episode... The problem with Congress is that it moves from the country's ideas and tries to give its own thought. In the Doklam issue also the same thing happened..." Rathore said. A day after condemning the "brutal attack" on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Congress on Monday extended support for Palestinians.

A resolution passed during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, the party called for a ceasefire. The resolution passed by Congress supported the rights of the Palestinian people.

READ | 'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

"The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the resolution passed by the Congress said.

It further said that the CWC calls for an "immediate cease-fire and for negotiations" to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress appeared cautious and avoided questioning the Government on its stand in relation to the fresh conflict which can have domestic electoral ramifications. According to Israeli local media cited by The Times of Israel, the death toll in Israel has jumped to 800 Israelis since Saturday's attack. According to the Israeli government, over 2400 people have been injured as well, according to Hebrew media reports.

READ | Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

Earlier expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).