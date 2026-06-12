‘Problem is no free and fair election’: Rahul Gandhi urges INDIA bloc to resist, emphasises on ‘people’s anger’

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting held on Monday June 12, 2026, said that the Congress does not require the “neutrality of the Indian State” to operate.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting held on Monday June 12, 2026, said that the Congress does not require the “neutrality of the Indian State” to operate.

'Congress a party of resistance'

The Congress released an audio along with its transcript on its X social media handle on Friday (June 12). Rahul Gandhi’s speech goes beyond addressing the current issues as he looks forward to strengthening the Opposition in the 2029 Lok Sabha election, positioning the Congress as the leader of the bloc and issue guidelines required to be adhered by the leaders for the next big step.

“The Congress is a party of resistance. It does not require the neutrality of the Indian State to operate. In fact, the more the institutions of the Indian state are throttled, the more aggressively the Congress will fight to defend the Constitution,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP, RSS to control State

The video release comes on the same day when the Supreme Court rejected Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against the disqualification of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi described the Congress as a “resistance movement” against the BJP and the RSS “tightening their grip on the Indian State,” and rendering conventional political tools increasingly ineffective.

“If political parties can’t function, what functions? Resistance functions. Resistance works. Wherever we resist, it works. I have seen it with my own eyes. I have walked 4,000 kilometres across this country — resistance works. You don’t need political architecture. You don’t need the bureaucracy. You don’t need the intelligence agencies. You need the act of resistance,” he said.

He maintained that Congress has a fundamentally different role within the alliance. “I do not say this with arrogance. Our role, as many of you have stated, is to unite all of you together with love and affection,” he said, assuming the leadership of the INDIA bloc. Gandhi urged the allies to change their attitude. “The mindset must now be: we will not fight each other. We will not give the press a chance to attack us. We will resist,” he said.

Expressing confidence in electoral prospects, he told members of the bloc that defeating the BJP was not the core challenge. “You are thinking that the challenge is winning the next election. The next election has already been won. Please understand: there is so much anger among the people of India that the next election is already over. The problem is the capture of the instruments of the Indian state by the RSS. The problem is that you will not have a free and fair election to win,” he said.