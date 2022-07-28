Search icon
ED action against Chidambarams, Mehbooba Mufti set to pick pace as SC order on PMLA boosts agency's powers

The probe and trial in many cases had come to a standstill as the ED waited for the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging PMLA provisions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Left), PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Right)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Enforcement Directorate’s powers relating to arrest, attachment of property, search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in a huge leg up for the central agency often accused of abusing its authority to target the government's political adversaries.

The top court’s verdict is set to provide for speedier trial of some high-profile names facing money laundering charges, including Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, his father P Chidambaram, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti among others. 

The probe and trial in many of these cases had come to a virtual standstill as the agency waited for the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging many of its provisions. 

The ED had filed multiple chargesheets against Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram in the 2G spectrum allocation and the INX Media cases. The alleged money trail established by the agency is part of prosecution complaints filed before courts which had taken cognisance and ordered for trial. 

However, the accused moved higher courts to stall the process of trial. Several of these trials have been pending for as long as two years.

In case of Prabir Purkayastha, founder of news portal of NewsClick who is facing money laundering charges, he had obtained a ‘no coercive’ order from the Delhi High Court after challenging the decision of the agency not to share its ECIR, giving reasons for search and seizure and power of summoning. 

 

Observing that it is a common experience world over that money laundering can be a "threat" to the good functioning of a financial system, the apex court upheld the validity of certain provisions of the PMLA, some of which were contested by over 240 petitioners, including Karti Chidambaram.

In an order that will cement the powers of the federal anti-money laundering agency, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said authorities under the 2002 Act are "not police officers as such" and the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with an FIR under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar, said supply of an ECIR copy in every case to the person concerned is not mandatory and it is enough if ED, at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such arrest.

The petitioners in the case had challenged the ED's power of not disclosing the contents of ECIR, contending it violated the fundamental rights of the accused.

The bench said in view of the special mechanism envisaged by the 2002 Act, ECIR cannot be equated with an FIR.

"ECIR is an internal document of the ED and the fact that FIR in respect of scheduled offence has not been recorded does not come in the way of the Authorities referred to in section 48 to commence inquiry/investigation for initiating 'civil action' of 'provisional attachment' of property being proceeds of crime," it said.

