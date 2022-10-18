Probe panel 'indicts' Sasikala for Jayalalithaa's death: The 30-year roller-coaster relationship between 'soul sisters'

Jayalalithaa and Sasikala - File Photo

A panel probing the circumstances leading to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa’s death in 2016 has indicted V K Sasikala, the confidante of the late leader, and the state government said it would initiate action after seeking legal opinion.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry (CoI), in its report, that was tabled by the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly on Tuesday, also indicted medical doctor K S Sivakumar (Sasikala's relative), the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and said that they, "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered."

The panel recommended investigation against the then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and two medical doctors, though it did not specify if it found "fault" with them or not. It said the government may "decide and investigate" the matter against the chairman of a corporate hospital, where she was treated.

The panel said that it was very clear that, "only on strong suspicion," Jayalalithaa sent Sasikala out of her Poes Garden residence (from November 2011 to March 2012).

Subsequently, after getting a letter from Sasikala that she would not interfere in politics, Jayalalithaa allowed her back into her Poes Garden residence and the leader kept her "at a distance."

The probe panel’s report clearly indicates that Jayalalithaa and Sasikala were not on good terms when the latter was admitted to the hospital. Hence, we take a look back at the enigmatic relationship between the two and how it deteriorated over a period of 30 years of friendship.

From soul sisters to enemies in 30 years

The credit of introducing Sasikala to Jayalalithaa has been given to IAS officer-turned-politician V S Chandralekha, who hired Sasikala’s husband R Natarajan as her PRO.

Reports suggest that Sasikala started visiting Poes Garden to provide video cassettes to her. This customer-consumer relationship soon bloomed into a strong friendship.

As bond grew stronger with each day, Sasikala moved into Jayalalithaa’s residence in the late 1980s. This was the time when Jayalalithaa was fighting a political battle to wrest full control of the AIADMK following the death of her mentor and party founder M G Ramachandran.

After MGR’s demise, Sasikala instilled confidence in Jayalalithaa to lead the party. Eventually, Sasikala was seen accompanying Jayalalithaa to temples, election campaigns and even state Assembly, and would pass notes to her during her speeches.

Jayalalithaa called Sasikala her soul sister and even adopted the latter’s nephew VN Sudhakaran as her “foster son”.

Jayalalithaa’s announcement of Sudhakaran wedding to Sathyalakshmi, the granddaughter of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan, and turning it into a grand affair, which many see as the cause behind her loss in the 1996 Assembly elections, clearly showed Sasikala’s influence in her personal as well as political life.

While Jayalalithaa was informed about Sasikala’s alleged abuse of power and misappropriation of assets, Jayalalithaa defended her confidante.

In fact, reports suggest that it was Sasikala who persuaded Jayalalithaa to withdraw support to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government in 1999.

Sasikala had realised she was being ignored by the BJP and arranged a meeting between Jayalalithaa and Sonia Gandhi in 1999. Stepping out of the meeting, Jayalalithaa announced she was withdrawing support to the NDA. The Vajpayee government lost the no-confidence motion by one vote, according to a report by the Firstpost.

The relationship between ‘soul sisters’ started turning sour in the mid-90s. Between June 1996 and April 1997, Sasikala and Jayalalithaa were arrested in a Foreign Exchange Regulation case. The latter, after being released on bail after 45 days, blamed Sasikala’s family for the case and banished and her from the Poes Garden.

However, things improved again after three months and Sasikala joined the AIADMK in 2000 and became a member of its general council.

In December 2011, Jayalithaa once again banished Sasikala from her residence on charges that Sasikala-led Mannargudi mafia was conspiring to install Sasikala as the next chief minister.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 22, 2016, after suffering from an infection and acute dehydration. She passed away on December 5, 2016. At the funeral, Sasikala was devastated and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen consoling her.

In March 2021, Sasikala shocked all political stakeholders when she announced her retirement from politics. “I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma,” Sasikala said in a statement.