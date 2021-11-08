Headlines

‘Probe not going as expected’: SC unhappy with UP government’s response in Lakhimpur Kheri case

The Supreme Court heard the Lakhimpur Kheri case today and expressed its dissatisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh government’s response in the matter.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

The Supreme Court once again heard the Lakhimpur Kheri case on November 8 and expressed its dissatisfaction with the SIT probe launched in the matter by the Uttar Pradesh government, with regards to the seizure of mobile phones of only one accused and the process of collection of evidence in the two FIRs. 

The Supreme Court bench hearing the matter, consisting of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, told the Uttar Pradesh government that it is inclined to appoint a retired high court judge to monitor day-to-day investigation till the charge sheet is filed.The SC bench told the counsel, “We are trying to introduce impartiality and fairness in the matter..." Further CJI Ramana told senior advocate Harish Salve, who is representing the UP government, “There is nothing in the status report. We granted 10 days' time...lab reports have not come so far. It (the probe in the incident) is not going the way we expected."

The top court further questioned Salve why mobile phones of all accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident have not been seized, except that of prime accused Ashish Misra?Justice Kohli specifically asked whether it is the stand of the government that the other accused did not use cell phones. Salve submitted there were a total of 16 accused in the case, out of which three died and 13 have been arrested. Kohli asked, "The mobile phones of one accused out of 13 accused have been seized?"

The top court told the Uttar Pradesh government that both incidents - mowing down of protesting farmers by a vehicle and the lynching of the accused - have to be investigated with impartiality and fairness.The top court said prima facie view it appears that one particular accused is being benefited by recording statements of witnesses in a particular manner.Justice Kant said, "What appears to us is that SIT is unable to keep the investigative distance between the FIRs (one where farmers were mowed down by the car and the other accused were killed)...important to ensure evidence in 219 and 220 (FIRs) recorded independently".The bench, stating it is not confident regarding the process adopted by Uttar Pradesh SIT to record the evidence, said: "We are inclined to appoint a judge from a different high court to monitor day-to-day investigation...till the charge sheet is filed."The bench suggested the names of two former Punjab and Haryana High Court judges oversee the manner in which witnesses` statements are being recorded to avoid mixing up the cases.The bench sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on the appointment of an independent judge to monitor the investigation till the charge sheet is filed and posted the matter for further hearing on Friday.The Supreme Court also declined to entertain submissions from a counsel of a deceased accused, who was allegedly lynched in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, seeking a CBI probe in the matter.The bench told the senior advocate Arun Bharadwaj, representing Ruby Devi, widow of deceased accused Shyam Sundar, that it is trying to introduce impartiality and fairness in the investigation in the FIRs in the incident by recommending a retired high court judge to monitor the investigation till the charge sheet is filed.The Chief Justice, criticising the Uttar Pradesh government over the poor progress in the investigation, told Salve that the court does not want to add to political overtones in the matter, as it emphasized on a retired high court judge to monitor the case. Bhardwaj said: "I want CBI..." To which the bench replied, "CBI is not the solution to every problem..."

