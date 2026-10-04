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Probe against Gyanesh Kumar begins: Keralam reopens case of irregularities when he was PWD Secretary

A 2006 case involving Gyanesh Kumar has resurfaced nearly two decades later, with Keralam ordering a fresh Vigilance probe into allegations linked to his tenure as PWD secretary.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Probe against Gyanesh Kumar begins: Keralam reopens case of irregularities when he was PWD Secretary
Gyanesh Kumar faces fresh probe over 2006 case (Pic Credits: X)
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Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday ordered an investigation by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities during his tenure as the state's Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary in 2006. For those unversed, the case is related to a road project and the subsequent suicide of a Malaysian engineer associated. A suicide note was found from the deceased engineer, who reportedly named Gyanesh Kumar, who was serving as PWD Secretary in the state.

The fresh investigation in the case follows a complaint by Congress leader Malayinkeezhu Venugopal, who alleged that the previous enquiry into the matter was derailed due to external pressure.

What is the 2006 case?

The case is related to the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP), under which the MC Road between Angamaly and Thiruvananthapuram was being upgraded. The project was estimated to cost Rs 215 crore, which was funded by the World Bank and involved the PATI-BEL consortium.

Since Gyanesh Kumar was the PWD Secretary of he state, he was associated with the project, and allegations of irregularities and corruption surfaced in the project. The case made headlines when a Malaysian civil engineer, Lee See Been, who was associated with the project, died by suicide in Kuala Lumpur in 2006.

Reportedly, Lee had raised concerns related to the project before his death, and his suicide note mentioned Kumar, who was then the PWD secretary. Meanwhile, these allegations are now part of the fresh probe and have not been established as fact.

What happened to the previous probe?

A Vigilance enquiry was conducted two decades ago, but according to Chennithala, the probe was not conducted properly as Gyanesh Kumar was moved out of the PWD department and subsequently went to Delhi on central deputation.

The Home Department of Keralam has now sought all relevant files related to the 2006 VACB preliminary enquiry. Chennithala has now directed Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham to conduct a detailed investigation.

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