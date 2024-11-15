INDIA
The two satellites arrived at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre earlier this month. They were tested in the Spacecraft Preparation Facility-1B (SP-1B facility) to ensure that they were in perfect working condition after their journey from Europe.
The Proba-3 Coronagraph spacecraft has been tested to ensure that it fits perfectly with the launcher payload adapter. This adapter is the part that will securely connect the spacecraft to the Indian PSLV-XL rocket, which is scheduled to launch it into space on December 4. This ‘fit check’ is roan essential step to confirm that everything aligns, and functions, properly before the final launch preparations begin. The mission is expected to last about two years.
The two satellites arrived at ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre earlier this month. They were tested in the Spacecraft Preparation Facility-1B (SP-1B facility) to ensure that they were in perfect working condition after their journey from Europe. These tests confirmed that the satellites were not damaged during transportation.
After the initial checks were carried out, the Proba-3 the satellites were transferred to the SP-2B facility to prepare for the next stage of testing. The Coronagraph was gently placed and securely attached to the adapter. A clamp band was then attached to securely connect the two and ensure a proper fit. Umbilical cables were fitted for keeping a check on the spacecraft during fuelling and launch. These cables were tested to make sure they worked correctly and could disconnect smoothly when the clamp band is released, allowing the satellite to separate from the adapter after launch.
Next-Gen Satellites: Safe & Synchronized
On December 4, 2024, the two small satellites will be launched together in a stacked set-up—one satellite placed on top of the other during launch—into a highly elliptical orbit (600 x 60,530 km at about 59° inclination).
§ 600 km is the altitude at the lowest point of the orbit (perigee)
§ 60,530 km is the altitude at the highest point of the orbit (apogee; in a highly elliptical orbit, the apogee is the point where the satellite is farthest from Earth. In this case, the apogee is 60,530 km above Earth)
After a short preparatory phase, the two satellites will be separately placed into a safe orbit where they move together in a controlled, coordinated manner, to ensure that there is no chance of a collision.
As part of the commissioning phase, the mission will demonstrate a Collision Avoidance Manoeuvre. This will ensure that the satellites can stay safely in their orbit without the risk of colliding with each other or drifting apart uncontrollably. During normal operations, the satellites will perform formation flying manoeuvres, which involve moving and maintaining specific positions relative to each other with precision. These manoeuvres allow them to work together as a single system.
Revealing the Sun's Corona with Proba-3
For the first time ever, two satellites—the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC) will fly in formation with incredible accuracy. They will stay precisely aligned within a few millimetres and very small angles, even while being about 150 metres apart, for six hours at a stretch.
According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the two spacecraft will work together in a precisely controlled formation, maintaining a distance of about 150 metres. The OSC will block out the Sun’s direct light by casting a shadow onto the Coronagraph’s telescope. This arrangement will allow the Coronagraph to capture detailed images of the Sun’s faint outer atmosphere, called the corona, for extended periods of time.
This distance of 150 metres must be maintained with extreme precision—accurate to a few millimeters, both in distance and side-to-side alignment. The goal is to observe the corona as close as 1.1 times the Sun’s radius using visible light. Observing the corona is usually difficult because the Sun is intensely bright. However, with this setup, the Coronagraph will take clear pictures in different types of light.
These include:
§ Visible light, which we can see
§ Ultraviolet light, which is invisible to the eye, but crucial for studying the Sun, and
§ Polarized light, which reveals special details about the corona’s structure
These observations will help scientists learn more about the Sun’s behaviour and its impact on space and Earth.
Satellite Formation that’s Fuel-Efficient
To save fuel, the satellites do not stay in perfect formation for the entire time that they are orbiting Earth. Instead, they split their orbit into two parts:
o For six hours when they are farthest from Earth, the satellites use fuel to stay in a precise formation
o For the rest of the time, they drift naturally in space without using fuel, because they do not need to be perfectly in sync during this time
This way, they only use fuel when it is really necessary, which helps conserve energy.
Joint Precision Manoeuvres in Every Orbit
The Proba-3 satellites will repeatedly perform a series of important tasks during each orbit. These tasks include coming together, flying close to each other, maintaining precise formations, observing the Sun’s corona and then separating to fly in a convoy, moving together in a coordinated group. They will practise these manoeuvres again and again, showing how satellites can work together in space.
Proba-3: Testing Future Tools for Space
Proba-3 will act as a space laboratory, testing different strategies and systems for guiding, navigating and controlling satellites. It will also try out such techniques as using GPS to track the satellites’ positions relative to each other, which were previously tested on the ground in simulators.
The techniques and simulators developed for Proba-3 will later be shared more broadly and play a key role in preparing for future space missions. This means the tools tested during Proba-3 will help improve and guide future missions.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Major injury concern for Virat Kohli prior to 1st Australia Test? Report says....
'People started...' Anshula Kapoor opens up about emotional toll she faced during Boney Kapoor-Mona Kapoor’s divorce
Bhairathi Ranagal X review: Shiva Rajkumar-starrer is a 'treat for mass with electrifying' visuals, say netizens
Rishabh Pant bamboozled twice in India vs India A match, twin bowled dismissals a big concern for Gautam Gambhir
A true fashionista in Kennedy family: Who was the saree-loving aunt of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?
PROBA-3 ABOARD ISRO’S PSLV : India to Launch Europe’s Sun Mission in December
'Should die drowning in water': Devendra Fadnavis slams Kanhaiya Kumar over his remarks against wife Amruta
‘What’s the fuss about’: Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai talks about losing weight in viral video
'Not like Venky uncle...': Naga Chaitanya reveals what his family will look like ahead of wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala
IPL 2025 auction players list: 574 cricketers shortlisted; Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer among top contenders
An Indian village where frogs are married off, the reason is...
Studd Muffyn Life Presents Berberine: A Natural Powerhouse Tackling India's Metabolic Health Crisis
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: What is the prize money for this iconic fight?
The Sabarmati Report X Review: Vikrant Massey's film will 'break your heart and open your eyes' say netizens
What happened to Laika, first dog to ever travel in space?
Tara Sutaria REACTS amid dating rumours with Arunoday Singh: 'To be in love…'
'Your Sena is just Uddhav Sena...' Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Uddhav Thackeray during election rally
SEBI launches enquiry into alleged irregularities in Piramal's acquisition of DHFL loans, says report
Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch boxing match live in India?
'This fight is..' This is the reason why Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul during the weigh-in, check it here
'He will do...': Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun says his son Ayaan has shades of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal character
CEO Kunal Shah to compete with Zerodha, Groww? CRED's subsidiary applies for stock broking license
Kavya Thapar shares her SHOCKING casting couch experience, says director told her 'if not one, you...'
'Any ex-boyfriend...': Salman Khan's viral statement on Aishwarya Rai's marriage amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours
Delhi air pollution: CM Atishi announces staggered working hours for govt workers amid 'severe' AQI
Russia continues attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Diljit Dosanjh says 'aandhi roke toh hum...' after Telangana govt bans him from singing songs on violence in Hyderabad
CBSE Date sheet 2025 to be released at...; when and how to check class 10, 12 timetable
This is world's most expensive nail polish costs more than 3 Mercedes, it's price is...
This Indian favourite has made it to the list of "50 best bean dishes" in the world
Despite ban on child marriage, viral video showing children in wedding attire draws criticism online, WATCH
UPPSC prelims 2024 exam date announced, examination to happen in two shifts, check details here
'The king is back': Ravi Shastri's fiery warning to Australia following Ricky Ponting's criticism of Virat Kohli
SA vs IND: Arshdeep Singh eyes Yuzvendra Chahal's all-time India record in T20Is
This woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, her connection with CSK star Dhoni is...
NBK 109 is titled Daaku Maharaj, Nandamuri Balakrishna impresses fans with deadly avatar: 'Jai Balayya'
Isha Ambani stuns in Giorgio Armani suit at Tira store launch in Mumbai
Swiggy's IPO debut: Company unlocks Rs 90000000000 worth of ESOPs, over 500 employees to join 'crorepati' club
Haryana's buffalo Anmol, a viral sensation who is worth ten Mercedes-Benz, enjoys lavish..., know story here
Dehradun: 6 youngsters dead, 1 in critical condition after car rams into truck, know here what happened
'Life has...': Malaika Arora's cryptic post on 'unplanned moments' goes viral after Arjun Kapoor confirms he's single
'I am officially done': This Bigg Boss 18 contestant's girlfriend announces BREAKUP, leaves fans in shock
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT affordable packs for Jio users: Get 10 GB data for just Rs...
'We have redone...': Shraddha Kapoor's Naagin to go on floors in 2025, producer reveals new details
'Those whom no one cares for, Modi worships them': PM Modi in Bihar rally
Meet man, India's richest IAS officer with Rs 8.9 crore net worth, once got into trouble over sunglasses, he is...
LoP Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on PM Modi in Jharkhand's Godda, accuses him of 'serving interests of billionaires'
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 355 marks out of 360 in JEE Advanced from IIT Delhi zone, his father works at Mukesh Ambani's..
'Ghar par banaa...': Amid affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur visits Gurudwara, celebrates Gurpurab by..
New 700 km long expressway to be built in Uttar Pradesh, will connect Purvanchal to West UP, travel time will be...
'Madhubi Buch scandal is not just insider trading, its...': LoP Rahul Gandhi steps up his attack on SEBI Chairperson
Rajat Dalal changes timeline of Bigg Boss 18 house with special nomination powers, betrays Karan Veer, Kashish by...
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters, new RRTS corridor to connect Gurugram with Greater Noida, details here
Meet Indian genius, who had difficult childhood, started business with just Rs 50000, is richest homeopath doctor
THIS Rs 23 crore buffalo lives luxurious life, eats dry fruits worth Rs 1500 daily, his semen is sold at...
Congress targets PM Modi's Jamui visit, asks why hasn't Bihar been granted special category status
At 1600 AQI, THIS is world's most polluted city, not Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Beijing, it is...
Bhavana Pandey makes shocking statement about Karan Johar, calls him 'provocative': 'Pehle aag lagao, fir...'
Bodoland lottery result November 15: Assam state lucky draw result today; know how to check winners list, ticket number
Meet actress who worked as sweeper, did superhit film with Shah Rukh, took up acting after Madhuri Dixit..., earns Rs..
Navrattan Green Crete: Game-changer in eco-friendly cement technology, excelling across all concrete grades
Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice ahead of Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad; singer gets strict warning not to....
'Had one night stand with...': Maheep Kapoor REVEALS she was 'dead drunk' when she met Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor
What is GRAP Stage 3, action plan implemented in Delhi-NCR to combat air pollution?
Sri Lanka Elections 2024: President Anura Dissanayake's party wins majority in general election
Haryana govt has implemented sub classification of Scheduled Castes for job quota
New Zealand’s youngest MP performs ‘haka’, rips up copy of bill in parliament, watch viral video
'What do you know about marriage': Abhishek Bachchan's new video goes viral amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai
Amid Champions Trophy row, India emerges top contender to host 2025 tournament if…
Amitabh Bachchan does amazing Taekwondo move on KBC 16 sets, fans wonder if he is really 82
Shillong Teer Results November 15, 2024: Check updates on winning numbers
Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan shares his 'life changing experience': 'It's nice once to...'
Boxing legend Mike Tyson slaps YouTuber Jake Paul during final staredown, watch viral video
7 companies led by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani
Bigg Boss 18 'ladla' Vivian Dsena compares himself with Sidharth Shukla, gets trolled; netizens say, 'kaha Raja Bhoj...'
Shahid Afridi's BIG appeal to BCCI amid Champions Trophy crisis, says. 'If countries once...'
Kerala lottery TODAY November 15: Nirmal NR-406 Friday lucky draw result to be OUT at 3 PM, check full winners list
Meet man, IIT Delhi alumnus, who built multi-crore company using Rs 8 lakh from his savings, he is...
Donald Trump picks anti-vaccine activist Robert F Kennedy Jr as US Health Secretary
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy calls India’s transition to 5-day workweek disappointing: 'Was disappointed when...'
Manipur violence: AFSPA reimposed in 6 police station areas including troubled Jiribam
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi-NCR engulfed in thick smog, AQI in 'severe' category
Is Elon Musk buying McDonald's after Donald Trump's win? Here's what we know so far
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live streaming: When and where to watch much-anticipated fight
Anushka Sharma laughs hard on Ranbir Kapoor's cringe 'sher' in viral video but gets annoyed after he...
Meet man who has rented Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai apartment for Rs 20 lakh a month, he is...
Meet woman, who left law and music to become IAS, cleared UPSC exam in second attempt without coaching, got AIR...
Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan reacted to Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan grooving to ‘Pardesiya’ in viral video
US takes immigration issue 'incredibly seriously': State Dept amid visa delays
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check state-wise list here
Beaver moon 2024 today: All you need to know about 2024's last supermoon
Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra posts Rs 4082 crore profit in 3 months, market cap climbs to Rs...
Meet Prerna Singh, daughter of autorickshaw driver, who cracked NEET-UG, her score was...
Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, one of the world's most powerful women, who runs Rs 318000 crore company, she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while doing full time job, secured AIR 3, now she is...
Viral video: Little girl wins heart with adorable dance to Janhvi Kapoor’s 'chuttamalle' song, watch
IND vs SA, 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match
IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
This actor is villain in Suriya's Kanguva 2; it's not Bobby Deol, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt; his brother is superstar..
DNA TV Show: UP govt agrees to single-day exam format for PSC prelims after massive protest of UPPSC aspirants