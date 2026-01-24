Pro-Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun booked over alleged threats of unrest on Republic Day in Delhi

Delhi Police filed an FIR against SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly threatening unrest ahead of Republic Day, following a video claiming pro-Khalistan posters in Delhi. Authorities are investigating his claims while security for the 77th Republic Day remains tightened.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has lodged a first information report (FIR) against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly inciting unrest in the Capital ahead of Republic Day. Officials said the FIR follows a video released by Pannun claiming that “sleeper cells” had pasted pro-Khalistan posters in Rohini and Dabri areas.

The FIR was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 197 (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity), and 61 (criminal conspiracy).

Video Claims Under Scrutiny

According to police sources, Pannun, a US-based resident, released the video on social media, but initial verification revealed no evidence of the posters at the mentioned locations. In the footage, he allegedly used abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Authorities have not independently verified the content of the video. Officials are monitoring online platforms closely to trace any potential threats and are investigating the claims made in the footage.

Alleged Reward for Disruptive Acts

The police said the SFJ chief had also announced a reward of USD 111,000 for preventing the Prime Minister from hoisting the national flag on January 26. Pannun allegedly called for putting Khalistan flags on railway tracks in Punjab, among other acts of disruption.

A senior police officer stated, 'An FIR has been registered and the matter is under investigation. All claims made in the video are being verified, and online activity is being closely monitored.'

Heightened Security for Republic Day

The development comes as the Delhi Police have reinforced security arrangements for the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Following multiple terror-related threat inputs from intelligence agencies, a multi-layered security cordon has been established across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district.

Paramilitary forces and Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incident during the high-profile event. Authorities emphasised that both physical and cyber monitoring are being intensified to address potential risks.

Officials said the investigation into Pannun’s video and the associated claims will continue in the lead-up to Republic Day, while security measures remain at the highest alert.