Delhi Police are investigating a possible Khalistani link to a blast that occurred at a CRPF school in Rohini’s Prashant Vihar area. The police have reached out to Telegram, seeking information about a group that has claimed responsibility for the explosion in a social media post on the platform.

The post, shared on October 20 by a group called Justice League India, stated that the blast was in retaliation for the alleged targeting of pro-Khalistan separatists by Indian agents. According to reports, the group circulated a video clip of the explosion, marked with “Khalistan Zindabad,” and included a message threatening further action.

The police, however, have not yet received a response from Telegram. Authorities are still verifying the authenticity of the group’s claims, and no organisation’s name has surfaced so far during the investigation.

The explosion, which occurred on Sunday morning, damaged a wall but caused no injuries. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also involved in the probe.

According to reports, the device used was a low-intensity IED, likely set with a timer or remote. A senior officer suggested that the perpetrators intended to send a message rather than cause harm.

Teams from the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), CRPF, and Delhi Police were at the scene to investigate. The blast damaged nearby properties, and videos showed plumes of smoke rising from the site. Residents reported hearing a loud noise and noticing a strong smell after the explosion.