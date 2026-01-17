FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Pro-Hindu organisation VHP suggest AR Rahman of 'Ghar vapasi' over his communal remarks, say, 'you will start getting work'

The 'communal' remarks by Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has stirred a fresh row. After Rahman claimed of 'losing work' in Bollywood in last 8 years due to 'communal things', the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal has launched a scathing attack on the composer.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

After Rahman claimed of 'losing work' in Bollywood in last 8 years due to 'communal things', the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s national spokesperson Vinod Bansal has launched a scathing attack on the composer, and suggested him to do 'Ghar Vapasi', convert back to Hindusim from Islam.

What did Vinod Bansal said?

Vinod Bansal has suggested AR Rahman of “gharwapsi” if he wanted work again. He said, “He (AR Rahman) was once a Hindu himself. Why did he convert to Islam? Do ‘gharwapsi’ now. Maybe you will start getting work once again,” Bansal said.

Making allegation on the composer, Bansal said that AR Rahman had aligned himself with a particular faction that 'badmouths' about India and the system.

VHP leader said the composer was once “adored by all Indians and Hindu people” but was now “badmouthing the system and defaming the entire industry” instead of introspecting about why he was not getting work.

Bansal concludes, 'Such petty statements can be made by a politician, it does not suit an artist.'

AR Rahman's communal remarks

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman shared that he has worked for so many years, but still feels like an outsider in Bollywood. He also alleged that he might be losing out on projects in the last eight years for 'communal reasons.' He said, “It might be a communal thing also but it is not in my face", while calling Chhaava 'divisive'

ALSO READ: AR Rahman calls Chhaava 'divisive', reveals he has lost work in Bollywood in last 8 years: 'It could be a communal thing'

