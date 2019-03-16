Priyanka Gandhi will make 'no difference' to BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm".

"The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time. It is an internal matter of that party," Yogi Adityanath told PTI.

"Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he added.

Adityanath also claimed that the "fledgling" SP-BSP alliance is already "embroiled in dispute".

"The newfound alliance is already embroiled in a dispute. It (alliance) is nothing but a 'hauaa' (false alarm)," he said in his first interview after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced Sunday.