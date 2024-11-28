Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has taken oath as the Member of Parliament of Wayanad in the Lok Sabha today, i.e., November 28.

Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a massive margin of of 4,10,931 votes, defeating Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Navya Haridas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interestingly, she broke her brother and Congress MP from Raibareli Rahul Gandhi’s record – who won the constituency by a margin of 3,64,422 votes in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

Rahul Gandhi, having won Wayanad and Raibareli seats during LS polls in 2024, chose to go for the latter seat – a stronghold of the Congress party, necessitating a by-poll on the Wayanad seat.

Rahul Gandhi later nominated his sister Priyanka to fight from the Wayanad seat – paving the way for her poll debut.

Notably, the Gandhi siblings – Priyanka and Rahul - are now set to represent their respective constituencies in the Lok Sabha.