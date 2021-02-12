DNA Special: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spreads fake news in the name of farmers' protest, Twitter takes no action

On February 7, 2020, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared some pictures in which some people are seen with army jawans. Priyanka had written in the tweet that these jawans had come to the Delhi borders directly as soon as they got leave to join the protesting farmers. However, within 10 minutes, she realised that the picture was fake and she deleted the tweet. But she didn't apologise for spreading fake news. But, by then her tweet had spread like wildfire and fake news had spread.

However, when our team tried to find out the truth behind these photos, we found that these pictures were not of the farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi but from Ludhiana in Punjab, that too of February 6. But these pictures were used to spread Fake News by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

These pictures were of youths, who were going on duty for the first time and the family had gone there with them to leave them to the bus stand.

This proves that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spread such a huge 'fake news' and Twitter did not take any action on it. Just like Twitter had suspended the account of former US President Donald Trump during the Capitol Hill violence last month, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's account should also be suspended because tried to mislead this country.

The Indian government and Twitter are engaged in a row over the former asking the social media giant to close accounts that spread fake news and inflammatory messages about the farmers' movement.

Though Twitter suspended only 500 of the 1,435 accounts asked by the government but only for some time. This means Twitter used its own judgement what is fake news and what is not. Twitter also described it as a freedom of expression.

This is not the first time Congress leaders are engaged in spreading fake news. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, after a Tweet after the violence in Delhi on January 27, claimed that the police had brutally beaten the farmers during the violence. He also shared a picture with the tweet in which one person is seen to be seriously injured.

When we tried to find out the truth behind the picture, we found out that the picture was also 2019. Then, in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, the auto driver named Sarabjit Singh attacked the policemen, following which Sarabjit Singh accused the police of beating him in a police station. But Randeep Surjewala spread this Fake News attributing it to the violence on January 26. However, Twitter didn't take any action on that, too.

These incidents prove Twitter's double standards.

Meanwhile, amid the government-Twitter row, several ministers and other eminent personalities have joined the indigenous Twitter-like social media platform Koo launched last year.

Koo had won the Aatmanirbhar App challenge. The app was developed by Aparameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. The app is available in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Odiya and Assamese.

#kooapp was the top Twitter trend in India on Wednesday with nearly 21,000 posts, followed by #BanTwitter.